UAE 'seeking clarification' on terms of Iran war ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

The UAE has said it is "seeking further clarification" on how the conditional ceasefire deal will prevent future Iranian attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran's weeks-long attacks on the Gulf "necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations".

It called for a "comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran’s full range of threats", as the US and Iran prepare to hold talks in Pakistan this weekend.

The agreement was confirmed by US President Donald Trump, Tehran and mediator Pakistan shortly before 4am on Wednesday morning.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments during phone calls with a number of foreign ministers on Wednesday evening.

He spoke to Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Fernando Aramayo, Bolivia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah reviewed the specifics of Mr Trump’s announcement with his counterparts, state news agency Wam reported.

He stressed the importance of ensuring Iran’s full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostile acts in the region, the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and halting threats to freedom of navigation, international trade flows, energy security and the global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ solidarity with the UAE during the Iran war, underscoring the importance of all efforts to achieve sustainable peace across the region.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said people "should not be surprised" by the Ministry's statement regarding the ceasefire.

"This clarity is essential following a treacherous and premeditated aggression," he wrote on X. "The era of courtesies has passed, and frankness has become a necessity. Our collective stance must be firm and clear towards the features of the upcoming phase, in a way that enhances stability and security in the region."

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What has been agreed?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said Tehran was to end "defensive operations" and vessels would be able to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz "via co-ordination" with Iran's armed forces.

"If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations," he wrote in a post on social media. "For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via co-ordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Mr Trump said a 10-point plan presented by Iran was a "workable basis on which to negotiate". Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said talks between Washington and Tehran are to begin on Friday in Islamabad.

Mr Trump's post on Truth Social came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon would not be included in the ceasefire, contradicting Iran's version of the agreement.

"The United States will be helping with the traffic build-up in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action," Mr Trump wrote. He added that there was "big money" to be made.

"Iran can start the reconstruction process," he said. "This could be the Golden Age of the Middle East."

However, Iran made it clear that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a "central condition" of any lasting deal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set out Iran's position in a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of talks this weekend.

The 10-point Iranian proposal sent to the US is a "framework for stopping the war, one of the central conditions of which is establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon", Mr Pezeshkian said.

Condemning what Iran said were attacks on its oil facilities on Wednesday, he added: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to any aggression."