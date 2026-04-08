Dr Gargash says UAE has 'triumphed in war it sought to avoid' as ceasefire agreed

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE had “triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid” after US President Donald Trump agreed an 11th-hour conditional ceasefire with Iran.

The senior Emirati official praised the country's resolute defence of its sovereignty in the face of what he described as “treacherous aggression” from Iran.

Dr Gargash said the Emirates would now take steps to manage a “complex regional landscape” with greater capacity to “influence and shape the future”.

He made his remarks on social media hours after the US suspended attacks on Iran's infrastructure, provided Tehran immediately reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

The two-week ceasefire was secured only 88 minutes before the expiration of a deadline Mr Trump had set to restore the critical trade route.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US leader had warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” unless Iran came to an agreement.

“The UAE triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid and we prevailed through an epic national defence that safeguarded sovereignty and dignity and protected our achievements in the face of treacherous aggression,” Dr Gargash wrote.

Play US and Iran agree to conditional ceasefire Play 01:32

“Today, we move forward to manage a complex regional landscape with greater leverage, sharper insight and a more solid capacity to influence and shape the future.

"Our strength, resilience, and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE's renaissance model."

The UAE has come under heavy daily bombardment from Iran, which began its offensive in response to joint attacks by the US and Israel.

The Emirates' air defence systems have intercepted 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,221 drones since Iran began its attacks on February 28.

Abu Dhabi authorities on Wednesday said three people were injured in "multiple fires" at Habshan gas complex caused by falling shrapnel following a successful interception by air defence systems.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement that two Emiratis and one Indian citizen sustained minor injuries in the incident, which it reported at 4.38am.

It added that "operations have been suspended" at the complex and "further updates will be provided in due course".

The UAE has described Iran's actions as “terrorist attacks”, which have targeted key energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Iran's air strikes have resulted in the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the armed forces, as well as 10 people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

More than 200 injuries have been recorded in the UAE since the start of the war.

The conflict has also affected global air travel and tourism, raised oil prices and disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed by Iran since the war broke out.

UK's Starmer to visit Gulf

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to begin a visit to the Gulf on Wednesday in support of peace efforts. Photo: Reuters Info

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to travel to the Gulf on Wednesday to "discuss diplomatic efforts to uphold the ceasefire", Downing Street said in a statement.

Mr Starmer will meet leaders of countries that have been on the front line of the conflict, the statement added.

He is also to hold talks on ensuring the Strait of Hormuz is reopened permanently, with the UK keen to lead international efforts to protect shipping.

'World has stepped back from disaster'

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said that serious negotiations are now required to secure a lasting peace.

"For now, the world has stepped back from disaster. But there’s no room for complacency. Serious negotiations now required for lasting peace," Mr Albusaidi said on X.

"Oman will support this work for the vital and urgent purpose of strong and enduring regional security."

Qatar and Saudi Arabia welcome ceasefire

Qatar said the ceasefire was an "initial step" towards de-escalation.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stressed the need to build on the step to prevent the expansion of tension in the region and praised Pakistan's mediation efforts.

It stressed the necessity for Iran to immediately cease all hostile acts and practices that undermine regional stability and to respect the sovereignty of states, thereby guaranteeing that such violations are not repeated.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the ceasefire and praised Pakistan for its role in securing the agreement.

What has been agreed in ceasefire deal?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was to end “defensive operations” and vessels would be able to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz “via co-ordination” with Iran's armed forces.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations,” he wrote in a post on social media. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via co-ordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

Mr Trump said a 10-point plan presented by Iran was a “workable basis on which to negotiate”. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said talks between Washington and Tehran would begin on Friday in Islamabad.

The US President's post on Truth Social came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon would not be included in the ceasefire, contradicting Iran's version of the agreement.

“The United States will be helping with the traffic build-up in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action,” Mr Trump wrote. He added that there was “big money” to be made.

“Iran can start the reconstruction process,” he said. “This could be the Golden Age of the Middle East.”