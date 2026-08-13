'The universe put on a show for us': Meteor shower thrills UAE stargazers

Stargazers from around the UAE headed for the desert dunes on Wednesday night to catch a clear view of the Perseids meteor shower.

At its peak, in the early hours of the morning, dozens of meteors lit up the sky, thrilling those who had made the trip to escape the light pollution of the cities.

The Perseids happen once a year when Earth passes through the debris cloud left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, but this year the peak aligned with a new moon, making conditions optimal.

Hordes of cars were seen driving deeper into the desert, and petrol stations along the way were full. From the renowned Al Quaa Milky Way Spot to Mleiha National Park, groups of Emiratis and residents passed the hours lying under the night sky.

Previous slide Next slide People gather to watch the Perseids meteor shower at Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Dubai Astronomy Group organized the overnight event, which included a talk about the Perseids, a sky-mapping session, a question-and-answer session and telescope observations. EPA Show caption: People gather to watch the Perseids meteor shower at Al Khat…

Visitors to the event lie in wait for the meteor sightings. Dubai Astronomy Group hosted event in the Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Visitors to the event lie in wait for the meteor sightings. …

Visitors to the event enjoy the telescope observations in a dedicated area with telescopes set up to view a variety of astronomy. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Visitors to the event enjoy the telescope observations in a …

Recovered meteors on display at the event hosted by Dubai Astronomy Group in the Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Recovered meteors on display at the event hosted by Dubai As…

With low visibility and heavy humidity a meteor is barely visible on the top right side of the frame appearing as a thin line. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: With low visibility and heavy humidity a meteor is barely vi…

Visitors enjoy the observations in a dedicated area with telescopes set up to view the event. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Visitors enjoy the observations in a dedicated area with tel…

A long-exposure image shows an aircraft flying in the sky prior to the Perseids meteor shower at Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi. Photo: EPA Show caption: A long-exposure image shows an aircraft flying in the sky pr…

Displays from dedicated telescopes show the finer details of star clusters and nebulas. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Displays from dedicated telescopes show the finer details of…

A long-exposure image shows an aircraft (up) flying in the sky as a member of the Dubai Astronomy Group points to where to look prior to the Perseids meteor shower at Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: EPA Show caption: A long-exposure image shows an aircraft (up) flying in the s…

An astrophotographer, Faisal Jawad Alameeri, sets up his cameras. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: An astrophotographer, Faisal Jawad Alameeri, sets up his cam…

Visitors to the event enjoy the snacks on offer at the event hosted by Dubai Astronomy Group. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Visitors to the event enjoy the snacks on offer at the event…





















The National joined a desert outing in the south-east of Abu Dhabi, where the group set up a fire, laid out rugs, and drank karak as the meteors whizzed by at thousands of kilometres an hour.

Some meteors were so quick that if you blinked you could miss it, while others were bright fireballs that left their mark on the night sky for a few seconds. Each one caught by a member of the group elicited a gasp or a 'wow.'

A humbling experience

UAE resident Soumen Mohanty said it had been a wonderful experience.

"It's been such a welcoming surprise, coming out here to the desert, feeling the peace," he told The National.

"The universe put up a show for you with these beautiful shooting stars. We've got so many. At least 30 to 40 for the time we have been here and paying attention, really.

"I like to think about the ones we didn't that could have, that would have lit up the sky and split it into two halves and left a blazing trail. But the ones we caught were worth it and very beautiful. I'm even questioning if what I felt was real.

"There was one that looked like it was very close and right above us like a firework. And what blows my mind is that I thought I smelled it. Might have been placebo or my brain connecting the smell of the campfire or the desert, but that was definitely the craziest one of the night."

Others spoke of how humbling an experience it had been.

"We really do realise how vast the universe is, how beautiful our galaxy is, and at the same time, you get to observe how this incredible galaxy that we live in provides impeccable shows for you to witness, sit down and enjoy," said one.

Wednesday marked an extraordinary day for astronomy enthusiasts. In the early morning, six planets - Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - aligned, with some visible to the naked eye.

Later, a total solar eclipse was seen by millions in Greenland, Iceland and Spain, with a partial eclipse witnessed from Europe and parts of North Africa. It was not visible in the UAE.