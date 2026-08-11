Top Arab player salaries 2026/27: Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush lead the way

Football fans are being spoilt this season. Following an enthralling Fifa World Cup in North America, which generated intense drama on and off the pitch, action resumes a little over a month after Spain's incredible final win over Argentina in New Jersey.

Several players moved clubs ahead of the new season. Among them was Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who signed on with Turkish club Trabzonspor after nine years at Liverpool.

Many expected Salah to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the Super Lig outfit clinched the deal in what was their biggest acquisition ever.

A lot of eyes will be on Arab footballers this season. After all, eight teams from the Arab region participated in the recent Fifa World Cup, showcasing the best talent from this part of the world to a global audience.

Arab players will be in action across the top leagues in the 2026/27 season. Below is a list of the highest-paid Arab footballers in the world.

Data collected through salaryleaks.com and media reports.

Previous slide Next slide Trabzonspor unveil new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park, Trabzon, Turkey. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor unveil new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park,…

Salah takes photos of the crowd as they greet him. Reuters Show caption: Salah takes photos of the crowd as they greet him. Reuters

Salah waves from the pitch. Reuters Show caption: Salah waves from the pitch. Reuters

A fan wears a nemes inside the stadium ahead of the unveiling of the Egyptian striker. Reuters Show caption: A fan wears a nemes inside the stadium ahead of the unveilin…

Trabzonspor fans with a flare inside the stadium. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor fans with a flare inside the stadium. Reuters

A Trabzonspor fan wears a Mohamed Salah mask. Reuters Show caption: A Trabzonspor fan wears a Mohamed Salah mask. Reuters

Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of his move to Trabzonspor. Reuters Show caption: Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of his move to Trabzonspor. Re…

Trabzonspor fans wait for the arrival of the former Liverpool star. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor fans wait for the arrival of the former Liverpoo…

Trabzonspor fans at the airport. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor fans at the airport. Reuters

Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey. Reuters Show caption: Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey. Reuters

Salah will sign for the Turkish side after a successful World Cup with Egypt. Reuters Show caption: Salah will sign for the Turkish side after a successful Worl…

He left Liverpool after a mutual agreement to end his contract. AFP Show caption: He left Liverpool after a mutual agreement to end his contra…

A Trabzonspor supporter shows his excitement. AFP Show caption: A Trabzonspor supporter shows his excitement. AFP

Salah was known as the 'Egyptian king' at Liverpool. AFP Show caption: Salah was known as the 'Egyptian king' at Liverpool. AFP

Fans wait at Trabzon Airport. AFP Show caption: Fans wait at Trabzon Airport. AFP

Mohamed Salah is accompanied by Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan as he arrives in the Black Sea city of Trabzon. Reuters Show caption: Mohamed Salah is accompanied by Trabzonspor President Ertugr…

Salah will join Trabzonspor on a free transfer. AFP Show caption: Salah will join Trabzonspor on a free transfer. AFP

He will sign a two-year contract, with an official ceremony due to take place soon. EPA Show caption: He will sign a two-year contract, with an official ceremony …



































Highest-paid Arab footballers for 2026/27

1. Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) - $470,000 per week

2. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) - $400,000 per week

3. Youssef En-Nesyri (Al Ittihad) - $330,000 per week

4. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) - $300,000 per week

5. Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal) - $220,000 per week

6. Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) - $180,000 per week

=7. Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) - $160,000 per week

=7. Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City) - $160,000 per week

9. Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad) - $130,000 per week

10. Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich) - $115,000 per week