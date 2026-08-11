Sport

Football

Top Arab player salaries 2026/27: Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush lead the way

Egyptian forwards out in front ahead of host of Moroccan international stars

Ajit Vijaykumar

August 11, 2026

Football fans are being spoilt this season. Following an enthralling Fifa World Cup in North America, which generated intense drama on and off the pitch, action resumes a little over a month after Spain's incredible final win over Argentina in New Jersey.

Several players moved clubs ahead of the new season. Among them was Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who signed on with Turkish club Trabzonspor after nine years at Liverpool.

Many expected Salah to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the Super Lig outfit clinched the deal in what was their biggest acquisition ever.

A lot of eyes will be on Arab footballers this season. After all, eight teams from the Arab region participated in the recent Fifa World Cup, showcasing the best talent from this part of the world to a global audience.

Arab players will be in action across the top leagues in the 2026/27 season. Below is a list of the highest-paid Arab footballers in the world.

Data collected through salaryleaks.com and media reports.

  • Trabzonspor unveil new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park, Trabzon, Turkey. Reuters
    Trabzonspor unveil new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park, Trabzon, Turkey. Reuters
  • Salah takes photos of the crowd as they greet him. Reuters
    Salah takes photos of the crowd as they greet him. Reuters
  • Salah waves from the pitch. Reuters
    Salah waves from the pitch. Reuters
  • A fan wears a nemes inside the stadium ahead of the unveiling of the Egyptian striker. Reuters
    A fan wears a nemes inside the stadium ahead of the unveiling of the Egyptian striker. Reuters
  • Trabzonspor fans with a flare inside the stadium. Reuters
    Trabzonspor fans with a flare inside the stadium. Reuters
  • A Trabzonspor fan wears a Mohamed Salah mask. Reuters
    A Trabzonspor fan wears a Mohamed Salah mask. Reuters
  • Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of his move to Trabzonspor. Reuters
    Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of his move to Trabzonspor. Reuters
  • Trabzonspor fans wait for the arrival of the former Liverpool star. Reuters
    Trabzonspor fans wait for the arrival of the former Liverpool star. Reuters
  • Trabzonspor fans at the airport. Reuters
    Trabzonspor fans at the airport. Reuters
  • Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey. Reuters
    Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey. Reuters
  • Salah will sign for the Turkish side after a successful World Cup with Egypt. Reuters
    Salah will sign for the Turkish side after a successful World Cup with Egypt. Reuters
  • He left Liverpool after a mutual agreement to end his contract. AFP
    He left Liverpool after a mutual agreement to end his contract. AFP
  • A Trabzonspor supporter shows his excitement. AFP
    A Trabzonspor supporter shows his excitement. AFP
  • Salah was known as the 'Egyptian king' at Liverpool. AFP
    Salah was known as the 'Egyptian king' at Liverpool. AFP
  • Fans wait at Trabzon Airport. AFP
    Fans wait at Trabzon Airport. AFP
  • Mohamed Salah is accompanied by Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan as he arrives in the Black Sea city of Trabzon. Reuters
    Mohamed Salah is accompanied by Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan as he arrives in the Black Sea city of Trabzon. Reuters
  • Salah will join Trabzonspor on a free transfer. AFP
    Salah will join Trabzonspor on a free transfer. AFP
  • He will sign a two-year contract, with an official ceremony due to take place soon. EPA
    He will sign a two-year contract, with an official ceremony due to take place soon. EPA

Highest-paid Arab footballers for 2026/27

1. Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) - $470,000 per week

2. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) - $400,000 per week

3. Youssef En-Nesyri (Al Ittihad) - $330,000 per week

4. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) - $300,000 per week

5. Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal) - $220,000 per week

6. Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) - $180,000 per week

=7. Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) - $160,000 per week

=7. Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City) - $160,000 per week

9. Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad) - $130,000 per week

10. Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich) - $115,000 per week

Updated: August 11, 2026, 4:45 AM
Football salariesMohamed SalahSaudi Pro League 25/26Manchester City