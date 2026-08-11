Top Arab player salaries 2026/27: Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush lead the way

Football fans are being spoilt this season. Following an enthralling Fifa World Cup in North America, which generated intense drama on and off the pitch, action resumes a little over a month after Spain's incredible final win over Argentina in New Jersey.
Several players moved clubs ahead of the new season. Among them was Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who signed on with Turkish club Trabzonspor after nine years at Liverpool.
Many expected Salah to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the Super Lig outfit clinched the deal in what was their biggest acquisition ever.
A lot of eyes will be on Arab footballers this season. After all, eight teams from the Arab region participated in the recent Fifa World Cup, showcasing the best talent from this part of the world to a global audience.
Arab players will be in action across the top leagues in the 2026/27 season. Below is a list of the highest-paid Arab footballers in the world.
Data collected through salaryleaks.com and media reports.
Highest-paid Arab footballers for 2026/27
1. Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor) - $470,000 per week
2. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City) - $400,000 per week
3. Youssef En-Nesyri (Al Ittihad) - $330,000 per week
4. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) - $300,000 per week
5. Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal) - $220,000 per week
6. Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) - $180,000 per week
=7. Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) - $160,000 per week
=7. Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City) - $160,000 per week
9. Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad) - $130,000 per week
10. Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich) - $115,000 per week