MLS salaries 2026: How much does Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi was back to the grind Inter Miami in Major League Soccer just 10 days after Argentina's painful World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey.

After the final loss, Messi had talked about the “immense pain” and said he needed some time to recover.

Messi missed Miami's first two matches after the World Cup break against Chicago and Montreal.

He also did not take part in the All-Star Game in Charlotte. Messi spent time with his ailing father, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

While the spotlight will remain on Messi in MLS, there are other star names in the mix as well.

Inter Miami have signed Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to bolster a strong squad that also includes Luis Suarez.

Robert Lewandowski was the latest star to join MLS, signing for Chicago Fire after concluding a memorable stint with Barcelona.

The veterans might be just past their prime, but are still going strong and command top dollar for their efforts.

Below is the list of the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer for 2026.

The list was compiled from salaryleaks.com, capology.com, spotrac.com and reports.

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Top earners at Major League Soccer for 2026

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – $545,000 per week

2. Casemiro (Inter Miami) – $325,000 per week

3. Robert Lewandowski (Chicago Fire) – $325,000 per week

4. Son Heung-min (LAFC) – $214,000 per week

5. Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami) – $186,000 per week

6. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United) – $115,000 a week

7. Hirving Lozano (LA Galaxy) – $115,000 per week

8. Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) – $114,000 per week

9. Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) – $104,000 per week

10. Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls) – $103,000 per week

11. Josh Sargent (Toronto FC) – $101,000 per week

12. Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps) – $99,000 per week

13. Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) – $98,000 per week

14. Jonathan Bamba (Chicago Fire) – $96,000 per week

15. Alexey Miranchuk (Atlanta United) – $96,000 per week

16. Carles Gil (New England Revolution) – $95,000 per week

17. Joseph Paintsil (LA Galaxy) – $86,000 per week

18. Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes) – $82,000 per week

19. Denis Bouanga (LA FC) – $76,000 per week

20. Kevin Denkey (Cincinnati FC) – $73,000 per week