Poland striker Robert Lewandowski announced he will ​leave ​Barcelona after ​four years at the ⁠club having helped the Spanish giants win ​three La Liga titles.

Lewnadowski will leave Barca on a high after the club secured this season's La Liga title by crushing Real Madrid 2-0 in an memorable Clasico ⁠at Camp Nou, lifting their 29th league title.

Victory capped a dominant campaign in which they lost only four league matches.

It was possibly the right time for Lewandowski, 37, to seek challenges elsewhere.

“After four years ⁠full of challenges and hard work, it’s time ​to ⁠move on. ‌I leave with the feeling that the mission ​is complete,” Lewandowski, who scored 119 goals for Barcelona in all competitions after joining in 2022, posted on Instagram.

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on Earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years.”

Lewandowski, who suffered several injuries over the last year, ​started in only 15 of ‌his 29 La Liga ⁠appearances this season, scoring ​13 times.

He made a late ​appearance as ‌Barca beat Real Madrid 2-0 to win the league title last weekend, but his goal in Barcelona's ⁠2-1 win at Osasuna this month had set them up to clinch the title with a Clasico victory.

“Four seasons, three championships … Barca is ​back where it belongs,” Lewandowski wrote.

Barca end their campaign with matches against Real Betis and Valencia.

The club thanked the Polish great for his services.

“Came as a star. Leaves as legend. Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every battle, and every magic moment wearing these colours. Culer forever,” Barcelona posted on X.

Barcelona paid an initial transfer fee of €45 million plus add-ons to bring Lewandowski in from Bayern Munich, where he had scored 344 goals, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

For Lewandowski, there are plenty of options when his contract expires this summer. The Saudi Pro League, according to reports, sits very high on the list.

According to Spanish publication 'Mundo Deportivo', Al Ittihad have shown serious interest in the services of Lewandowski, while Polish outlet 'Sportowe Fakty' reported that Lewandowski has received offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Clubs from Italy and the Major League Soccer in the US are also apparently in the running to get his signature.

If Lewandowski join the Saudi league, he would become one of the most high profile signings of the kingdom alongside Al Nassr megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Hilal hero Karim Benzema.

Lewandowski will have enough time to ponder his next move as he will not be competing in this year's Fifa World Cup in North America.