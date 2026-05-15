Cristiano Ronaldo's level hasn't dropped since move to Al Nassr, says Portugal boss

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez said Cristiano Ronaldo continues to operate at a high level, dismissing suggestions that his move to Saudi Arabia has made him less of a force at international level.

Ronaldo moved to Riyadh three and a half years ago after terminating his contract at English giants Manchester United.

It was a move few saw coming, with critics questioning if the Portuguese striker was merely after one final payday – Ronaldo is reported to earn upwards of $250 million a year – in a league that lacked the physical demands of its European counterparts.

But Ronaldo paved the way for others to follow – and not just those supposedly at the end of their careers.

Ronaldo's international teammates Ruben Neves, 29, and Joao Felix, 26, also followed suit, with midfielder Neves joining Al Hilal and Joao Felix joining Ronaldo at Nassr.

Martinez was in Riyadh this week to watch all three in action in the Riyadh derby. That match ended 1-1, with Ronaldo watching from the dugout after being substituted as Hilal grabbed a late equaliser following a late blunder from goalkeeper Bento to keep the Saudi Pro League title race alive.

Martinez declared himself happy with his scouting mission, particularly with 41-year-old Ronaldo, who has enjoyed another prolific season, netting 26 league goals.

Al Nassr 1-1 Al Hilal - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo was seconds away from winning the Saudi Pro League title until a late own-goal earned Al Hilal a 1-1 draw in Riyadh. Getty Images Info

Al Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates after the late own-goal by Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento. Getty Images Info

Mohamed Simakan, centre, celebrates scoring for Al Nassr. Getty Images Info

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal. Reuters Info

Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi argues with the referee. Getty Images Info

Nassr defender Mohamed Simakan celebrates after scoring in the 37th minute. AFP Info

Al Nassr's Inigo Martinez under pressure from Karim Benzema and Malcom of Al Hilal. EPA Info

Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic battles with Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr for possession. Getty Images Info

Al Nassr fans display a banner at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh. AFP Info

Al Nassr's Mohamed Simakan celebrates after scoring. EPA Info

The players line-up line up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Getty Images Info





















"Cristiano continues to have a great desire to win and I see no sign that his level has dropped since he came to Saudi Arabia. He is playing exceptionally well and has proven his importance to the Portuguese national team," Martinez told the German Press Agency (DPA).

"His passion continues, even after all the successes and achievements he has reached, and having that hunger is quite remarkable."

Ronaldo was left out of Portugal's March friendlies against World Cup co-hosts Mexico and the USA as he recovered from a hamstring injury, though Martinez said at the time that his star striker's chances of being selected for the 2026 global finals was "not a risk".

Portugal are set to begin their World Cup campaign on June 17 against DR Congo in Houston, marking the start of a challenging Group K that also features Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Should he be selected, it will be Ronaldo's sixth World Cup finals appearance – more than any other player in history.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker holds the record for most international appearances (226) and goals (140). And while acknowledging Ronaldo’s legendary status, Martinez emphasised that the forward must still meet the high standards expected of every squad member.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. Reuters Info

"However, achievements alone are not enough to guarantee a place in the national team. It is also necessary to contribute to the team's success," said Martinez, who is due to name his 26-man World Cup squad on Tuesday, May 19.

"Although he is the captain and has achieved unprecedented success that demonstrates his exceptional talent, he has the same responsibilities as any other player on the national team."

Trophies have so far eluded Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, but he could potentially wake up Sunday morning a double champion.

Nassr take on Japan's Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League final on Saturday at their Al Awwal Park home. Across town, Hilal face Neom in the league where anything other victory will see Nassr crowned champions.