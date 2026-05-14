Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: Ronaldo's chance and all you need to know about AFC Champions League Two final

Al Nassr may have blown their first chance to win the Saudi Pro League title in midweek, but Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates get another shot at glory in another competition on Saturday.

Bento's epic blunder cost Nassr all three points against rivals Al Hilal on Tuesday. Nassr remain five points clear at the top of the SPL, and could even be crowned champions on Saturday if Hilal fail to beat Neom. If Hilal win their penultimate league match, then Nassr can get the job done by beating Damac in their final match on Thursday, May 21.

Before that, there is the small matter of the AFC Champions League Two final.

Here's all you need to know.

When is it?

Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka takes place on Saturday, May 16, with kick-off at 8.45pm local time (9.45pm UAE).

Where is it?

The fixture gods have been kind to Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, with the match taking place at Nassr's Al Awwal Park.

How to watch

You can watch the game live on BeIN Sports. Coverage is also available via official AFC live streaming platforms, including the AFC Hub on YouTube www.youtube.com/@TheAFCHub

Why is the game so important for Ronaldo?

For Ronaldo, the final offers him the chance to finally get the monkey off his back and win a major title with Nassr.

Saudi Arabia's signature signing was presented as the figurehead for the league's global transformation. And although Ronaldo has continued to bang in the goals – 121 across competitions – he is yet to deliver Nassr any major silverware.

The club have continually fallen short in the league and Asia. They didn't even qualify for this season's Elite finals, won by Al Ahli Saudi, instead relegated to the AFC's second-tier competition.

Previous slide Next slide Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo was seconds away from winning the Saudi Pro League title until a late own-goal earned Al Hilal a 1-1 draw in Riyadh. Getty Images Info

Al Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates after the late own-goal by Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento. Getty Images Info

Mohamed Simakan, centre, celebrates scoring for Al Nassr. Getty Images Info

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal. Reuters Info

Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi argues with the referee. Getty Images Info

Nassr defender Mohamed Simakan celebrates after scoring in the 37th minute. AFP Info

Al Nassr's Inigo Martinez under pressure from Karim Benzema and Malcom of Al Hilal. EPA Info

Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic battles with Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr for possession. Getty Images Info

Al Nassr fans display a banner at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh. AFP Info

Al Nassr's Mohamed Simakan celebrates after scoring. EPA Info

The players line-up line up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Getty Images Info





















Ronaldo's five Uefa Champions League titles while at Real Madrid mean he has comfortably conquered Europe. Doing the same on a second continent will only add extra shine on an already incredible career.

It could be the first of a title double for Ronaldo and Co, too. A howler by Nassr goalkeeper Bento in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Al Hilal means SPL title celebrations are on hold for now, but if Hilal fail to beat Neom, or if Nassr win at Damac – a team fighting relegation – in their final match, a first league title in seven years will be secured.

What about Gamba Osaka?

The Japanese club arrive in Riyadh amid little fanfare and huge underdogs. Gamba won the AFC Champions League in 2008 but have not won their own domestic J1 League in 12 years.

But parties are there to be gatecrashed, and Gamba will hope to do just that on Saturday and ruin another Ronaldo coronation.

Gamba's squad lacks the stardust of Nassr's, but the experienced attacking midfielder Takashi Usami, prolific forward Deniz Hummet, and the versatile defender Shinnosuke Nakatani have helped carry the team through to the championship game.

Victory over Nassr would make Gamba only the third club in history to win both Asia's top two club competitions, along with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad and Al Quwa Al Jawiya of Iraq.