Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad as Al Nassr captain delivers Eid message

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad for the upcoming friendlies against World Cup hosts Mexico and the United States as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Ronaldo, 41, has travelled to Spain to seek treatment and did not feature in Al Nassr's two most recent games before the Saudi Pro League's break.

The Nassr captain picked up the injury late in a 3-0 win over Al Fayha on February 28, a game in which he missed a penalty.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Saturday that Ronaldo, international football's all-time leading scorer, will not travel with the rest of Roberto Martinez's squad to the US for the upcoming friendlies.

In Ronaldo's absence, Real Sociedad winger Goncalo Guedes has been given his first national team call-up since 2022.

West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes earns a first senior call-up after representing Portugal 18 times at under-21 level.

Regarding Ronaldo's absence, Martínez reassured that there was no doubt his captain would be fit for the World Cup.

"The World Cup is not at risk for him," said Martinez. "It's a mild muscle injury. We think he should be back in one or two weeks. But what he has done this season shows he is in great form, we have no physical concerns with him."

Other big names left out due to injury include Ruben Dias of Manchester City, Fenerbahce defender Nelson Semedo, and Tottenham midfielder Joao Paulhinha.

Martinez said Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was left out due to "technical reasons", based on a physical report presented by the midfielder's club.

Should he be selected and play at the World Cup, it will be a record-extending sixth global finals for Ronaldo.

Joao Felix has scored 15 goals this season to propel Al Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League. Getty Images Info

Portugal will begin their campaign in Houston on June 17, where they will face one of New Caledonia, Jamaica, or DR Congo, before taking on Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage.

Ronaldo has scored 143 goals in 226 appearances for Portugal, both records.

While Ronaldo has missed out on a Portugal call-up, his Al Nassr teammate Joao Felix ensures Al Nassr are represented.

Felix, 26, has been in inspired form this season as the Riyadh club sit top of the table chasing a first league title in seven years. The former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona forward has bagged 15 league goals and laid on 12 assists.

On Saturday, Ronaldo posted Eid Al Fitr wishes to his millions of followers on social media.

In his post, Ronaldo wrote: “Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness.”