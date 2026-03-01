Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty as Al Nassr beat Al Fahya to go top of Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty before his Al Nassr teammates saved his blushes with a late fightback to beat Al Fahya 3-1.

Ronaldo inexplicably missed the target when handed the perfect chance to put his side in front early on Saturday night.

That miss looked like being a costly one when Abdulelah Al Amri scored an own goal and put Al Fahya ahead on the stroke of half-time.

But the comeback was on once Sadio Mane swept home Kingsley Coman's cross deep into the second-half.

Al Fayha keeper Orlando Mosquera was then credited with an own goal that he knew nothing about as Joao Felix's superb strike hit the post then rebounded off the keeper's back and into the net.

Felix then set up Abdullah Al Hamddan for an easy third to complete the scoring and wrap up three points.

There was a slight injury concern for Ronaldo as he left the action in the closing moments, with his team now back in the lead in the Saudi title race, enjoying a two-point cushion over Al Ahli with Al Hilal a further point back in third place.

The leading Saudi clubs will now get a free midweek with the AFC confirming that their fixtures will be postponed because of military action in the region.

“In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the [AFC] has confirmed [Champions League Elite and Two] first-leg matches in the West region, originally scheduled for March 2–3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” they said in a statement.

“Additionally, the [Champions League Two] and [Challenge League] quarter-final first-leg matches involving teams in the West region, originally scheduled to be played between March 3 and 4, 2026, are also postponed until further notice.

▶

“Matches involving clubs from the east region across all of the AFC's club competitions will proceed as originally scheduled.

“The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans.”

That means Al Nassr will return to action with a home game against Neom next Saturday. On Friday, Al Hilal host Al Najma and Al Ahli take on Al Ittihad in the pick of the fixtures.