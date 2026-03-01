Fifa to 'monitor developments' in Iran with World Cup just months away

Fifa is keeping an ​eye ​on events ​in Iran after ⁠the United States and Israel launched a ⁠military strike on the ​nation on Saturday.

Iran said it responded by targeting American bases in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan. The UAE said it intercepted three waves of Iranian missiles in its airspace, describing the attacks as "a violation of its sovereignty and dangerous escalation that threatens the security of the region", state news agency Wam reported.

The conflict comes just months before ⁠the start of World Cup play in June, with matches to be played in the ⁠United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran ​qualified for ⁠the tournament through ‌its participation in the Asian Football ​Conference.

Iran is scheduled to play Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G. Two of the games are set for Los Angeles, one in Seattle.

Fifa Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom said the organisation is monitoring what happens.

“I read the news [about Iran] this morning the same way you did,” Grafstrom said at the International Football ​Association Board's annual general ‌meeting in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.

“We had ​a meeting today and it ​is ‌premature to comment in detail, but we ⁠will monitor developments around all issues around ⁠the world.”

The World Cup draw took place in December, with Iran represented.

“We will continue to communicate as ​we always do with three [host] governments as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe,” Grafstrom said.

Fifa ponders 'Vinicius' law

Fifa is committed to having measures in place for this summer’s World Cup that could help to prevent a repeat of the Vinicius Junior racism scandal.

Players who cover their mouths when talking to opponents could face sanctions at this summer’s finals, after Fifa brought the idea to the table for discussion at Saturday’s International Football Association Board (IFAB) meeting.

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni is alleged to have racially abused Real Madrid star Vinicius during a Champions League match, something he strenuously denies.

Benfica's Argentine forward Gianluca Prestianni hides his mouth while arguing with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. AFP Info

Uefa is investigating but reaching a conclusion will be made more difficult by the fact that Prestianni was covering his mouth with his shirt when he appeared to say something to the Brazilian.

Now, whatever is said when the mouth is covered, a player could be sanctioned on the field.

Fifa Secretary General Grafstrom said: “These are important topics that we want to address.

“We want to continue the discussion and potentially also come with measures even before the World Cup.”

He said the Fifa Congress in Vancouver in April would provide an ideal forum for further discussion to “come up with measures that are balanced”.

“The fight against discrimination is a priority for Fifa as an institution,” he added.