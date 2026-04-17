US and Iran announce reopening of Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran announced on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon” the strait was now “completely open” for the remaining period of the truce. He added that passage for ships would follow the co-ordinated route “announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran”.

The two-week US-Iran ceasefire ends on April 22. Mr Araghchi made his comments on X on the first day of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

After the announcement, US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for opening the strait in a post on Truth Social, and expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its mediation efforts as well as the UAE and other Gulf countries for their “great bravery and help”.

He called it a "great and brilliant day for the world" and said Iran agreed to "never close the Strait of Hormuz again". The waterway "will no longer be used as a weapon against the world", he said in a separate post.

Mr Trump added, however, that the US blockade of channel was still in effect.

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated.”

Mr Trump said Iran and the US were together working to demine the strait, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

The US initiated a blockade of the strait, after Iran continued to block vessels while Israeli carried out attacks on Lebanon. After a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began, Iran reopened the waterway.

Washington and Tehran are believed to be planning further negotiations to end their conflict.

In a later post, Mr Trump said the US will get all “nuclear dust” created by strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“No money will exchange hands in any way, shape or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner,” he said.