Smoke rises in southern Lebanon after an explosion, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on April 16. Reuters
Smoke rises in southern Lebanon after an explosion, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on April 16. Reuters
Smoke rises in southern Lebanon after an explosion, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on April 16. Reuters
Smoke rises in southern Lebanon after an explosion, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on April 16. Reuters

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What are the terms of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire?

Ceasefire begins at midnight, local time, on Friday and will last 10 days

The National

April 16, 2026

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The US State Department on Thursday outlined the six terms of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The ceasefire was expected to begin at midnight local time on Friday, although both Hezbollah and Israel both carried out strikes in the hours before. Strikes on Lebanon have killed more then 2,000 people and displaced more than a million.

The declaration follows US-brokered talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington this week. The State Department said in a statement that the two sides had agreed to "work to create conditions conducive to lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border, while preserving Israel’s inherent right to self-defence".

First, the ceasefire will last for 10 days, the State Department said, describing it as a gesture of goodwill to enable good-faith negotiations.

It was also understood that the initial period may be extended by mutual agreement if progress is seen in the negotiations and as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty.

Israel preserves its right to take measures in its self-defence against "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks". In this time, it will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, "including civilian, military and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air and sea".

Lebanon is also expected, with international support, to take "meaningful steps" to prevent Hezbollah and other groups from carrying out attacks against Israeli targets.

The Lebanese security forces are also recognised by all parties as having "exclusive responsibility" for the country's sovereignty and national defence.

Finally, Israel and Lebanon requested that the US enable more direct negotiations on all remaining issues, such as demarcation of the border. The ultimate aim is for a comprehensive agreement that "ensures lasting security, stability and peace".

Updated: April 16, 2026, 9:31 PM

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