Israel-Lebanon peace talks begin in Washington

US-brokered peace talks between Israel and Lebanon began in Washington on Tuesday, as Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade strikes.

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the US, as well as Washington's envoy to Lebanon are participating in the talks, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to join.

Mr Rubio, the US ambassador to Lebanon, and Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the UN, appeared briefly alongside the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors before heading into the meeting.

Mr Rubio told reporters that talks between Israel and Lebanon marked a historic opportunity, adding that while not all issues would be resolved immediately, he hoped they would help move the process forward.

An informed source told The National that “Lebanon will focus on a ceasefire while the negotiations are taking place”.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a statement on X as the meeting started that he hoped it would "mark the beginning of ending the suffering of the ​Lebanese people in general, and the southerners in particular."

The talks come after the US and Iran agreed a ceasefire last week. Israel also agreed to stop attacking Iran, but continued to strike targets in Lebanon that it says are linked to militant group Hezbollah.

Following the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the end of February, Hezbollah launched a series of rocket attacks at Israel. Israel responded with force, and at least 1,500 people have been killed, according to Lebanese authorities.

The Israeli strikes on Lebanon threatened to scupper the fragile ceasefire, with Iran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic unless the attacks halted. Iran reopening the strait is a key stipulation of the ceasefire with the US. The US and Israel have declared Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli media reported that Israel has agreed to scale back strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs, instead co-ordinating any such attacks with Washington.

Ahead of the talks, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denied having any dispute with Lebanon and said the problem was Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah has also its financial roots, there are a lot of dimensions holding this organisation, practically keeping Lebanon under Iranian occupation,” Mr Saar told reporters.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has leaned on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, going so far as to condition continued military aid on taking the group's weapons. In a historic act, the Lebanese Parliament last year agreed to disarm the group.

Hezbollah has opposed the disarmament. In a speech on Monday, the group's chief Naim Qassem urged Lebanese authorities to cancel the meeting with Israel in Washington.

“Israel clearly states that the goal of these negotiations is to disarm Hezbollah, as [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu repeatedly states. So, how can you go to negotiations whose objective is already clear?” Mr Qassem said.

“We will not rest, stop or surrender. Instead, we will let the battlefield speak for itself.”