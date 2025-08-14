Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem thanks Iran for support during meeting with Ali Larijani in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem held a rare publicised meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on Thursday.

The group did not specify when or where the meeting took place, but Mr Larijani was in Beirut on Wednesday for talks with Lebanese officials. No images were released of the meeting.

Hezbollah said Mr Qassem thanked Iran for its support to the group, to Lebanon and to the resistance against Israel, which continues to bomb the south of the country on a daily basis and occupies six parts of Lebanese land.

He also praised Iran's “support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and independence”.

Mr Qassem has held only a handful of publicised meetings with foreign officials since he was appointed chief towards the end of last year, following Israel's assassination of long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader's most recent publicised meeting was with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi in June when the latter was visiting Beirut. Again, no images were released.

Mr Qassem's first public meeting since taking on the role was with Mr Aragchi and Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in February, when they were in Beirut for Mr Nasrallah's funeral.

During his visit to Beirut Mr Larijani paid his respects at Mr Nasrallah's tomb and said "we may have lost him but his sons, raised in his school of thought, live on".

Mr Qassem used to make relatively frequent public appearances and give interviews when he was Mr Nasrallah's deputy.

But his presence has since been restricted to regular televised speeches.

Mr Larijani's visit to Lebanon comes at a delicate time for Hezbollah, which the Lebanese government is seeking to disarm. A number of Iranian officials have criticised the move and questioned whether it will happen.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed their deep dissatisfaction to Mr Larijani over criticism from Tehran about plans to disarm Hezbollah, in a powerful rebuke of the group's main backer.

Hezbollah has also been deeply critical of the government's disarmament plan.

