Iran's security chief vows support for Lebanon despite Hezbollah disarmament push

The head of Iran's top security body has insisted his country stands with Lebanon despite opposition from Tehran over the Lebanese government's plans to disarm Hezbollah.

Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, arrived in the Lebanese capital from Baghdad, where he made his first foreign trip since being appointed to the role.

"If... the Lebanese people are suffering, we in Iran will also feel this pain and we will stand by the dear people of Lebanon in all circumstances," Mr Larijani said upon landing.

Dozens of supporters waving Iran and Hezbollah flags gathered along the airport road to welcome Mr Larijani. He briefly stepped out of his car to greet them as they chanted slogans of support.

He was received at the airport by officials from Hezbollah and representatives of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who organised the visit. Mr Larijani first met President Joseph Aoun,and then Mr Berri. He will visit Prime Minster Nawaf Salam later in the day.

President Aoun is expected to underline that Lebanon will push on with the disarmament plan in spite of opposition from Hezbollah.

The visit comes a week after the Lebanese government agreed on a move to disarm Hezbollah in a historic decision, despite all Shiite legislators storming out of the parliamentary session in protest. Before that, authorities had ordered the Lebanese army to prepare a plan – to be delivered by the end this month – to disarm Hezbollah by the year's end.

Hezbollah supporters gather around the convoy of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in Beirut. EPA

The plan has sparked fury from Hezbollah, which has said it will treat the decision as if it does not exist. Nightly protests against the move have broken out in areas with traditional Hezbollah support.

Under the US proposals, Israel would withdraw fully from Lebanon, but there is little faith this will materialise given its conduct in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere. In spite of the obstacles, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has pledged to ensure the state will have all weapons under its control.

Iran has also voiced its opposition to the decision. Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said Tehran is “certainly opposed to the disarmament of Hezbollah”.

Some Lebanese officials criticised the remarks. Such comments mark “a flagrant and unacceptable interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs. This is not the first such interference. Some senior Iranian officials have repeatedly overstepped by making unwarranted statements”, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Ragi, nominated by the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces, does not appear on the agenda of Mr Larijani's meetings.

