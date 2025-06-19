Push under way for Iran-EU talks in Geneva to end war with Israel

A meeting on Friday between Iran’s foreign minister and counterparts from Britain, France and Germany to find a diplomatic solution to the war with Israel is being discussed “at the highest levels”, it has been confirmed to The National.

The proposal for Abbas Araghchi to meet the three foreign ministers in Geneva could mark the start of talks to end the conflict after six days of war that may yet spiral out of control.

“It is still to be decided whether this will go ahead,” a western official said. “There are discussions ongoing at the highest levels, but it is in the balance at this point.”

If the talks proceed, they will concentrate on whether Iran will agree to significantly scale back or end its nuclear programme.

Mr Araghchi posted on social media, insisting that a nuclear bomb was not the goal. “Iran has proven in action what it has always publicly committed itself to: we have never sought and will never seek nuclear weapons,” he said.

It is understood that Europe’s diplomats are awaiting final confirmation from Tehran, although Mr Araghchi spoke by phone with the three foreign ministers earlier this week.

The Iranian minister is still said to be refusing to meet the US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, citing US approval of the surprise Israeli air strikes on Friday last week.

However, it is reported that David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington to address the Middle East crisis.

Meanwhile, Mr Aragchi is expected to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Saturday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on Thursday.

The source added that a special session of the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is expected to focus on Israel's war on Iran. Turkey has sharply criticised Israel, called its actions illegal and said Iran was legitimately defending itself.

Opening the two-day summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to call on Muslim countries to unite in the face of “destabilising actions” across the region, the ministry source said.

White House meeting

On Wednesday, Iran denied sending a delegation to Oman for negotiations with US officials over a ceasefire with Israel.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei was quoted by state-run media as saying that reports about the meetings were “fabricated”.

Earlier media reports claimed that Iran had dispatched three planes to Muscat carrying delegations to hold “secret” talks with US officials about a possible ceasefire with Israel.

The reports said the meetings were intended to pave the way for a sit-down between Mr Araghchi and Mr Witkoff.

President Donald Trump sounded an ambiguous tone over whether the US would strike Iranian nuclear sites and said Tehran had made contact in a bid to negotiate.

His comments came a day after he appeared to be preparing for war and demanded the “unconditional surrender” of the Iranian government.

“You don't know. I may do it, I may not do it – I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do,” Mr Trump said.

He said Iranian officials wanted to negotiate and had even proposed a meeting in the White House, but that it was “very late to be talking”. He added: “There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference.”

Iran's mission to the UN denied having asked for a meeting with the White House. “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House,” the mission wrote on X.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said America's patience was “wearing thin” and held a meeting with his national security team to discuss options that included joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded by saying that his country will “never surrender” in the face of threats by Mr Trump to join Israel's war in the air.

