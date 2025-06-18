Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on June 17, 2025 shows a close up view of a destroyed Iranian tanker aircraft (KC-707 refueler) on a parking apron at the northwestern end of the airfiel of Dezful airbase, Iran on June 17, 2025 after it was hit by Israeli airstrikes. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said June 18 that hypersonic missiles were used during the latest attack on Israel, as fighting between the archfoes entered a sixth day. "The 11th wave of the proud Operation Honest Promise 3 using Fattah-1 missiles" was carried out, the Guards said in a statement carried by state television, claiming that Iranian forces "have gained complete control over the skies of the occupied territories". (Photo by Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED / CROPPED
Latest

Iran fires hypersonic missiles at Israel as Trump calls for 'surrender'

  • Trump says Khamenei is an 'easy target'
  • US embassy in Jerusalem to be closed on Wednesday
  • Ayatollah says 'the battle begins' in post on X
  • Russia warns of 'unpredictable consequences' if conflict escalates
  • Late shah's son calls on Iranians to rise up against regime
Locations of Isreali strikes on Iran
Locations of Isreali strikes on Iran
Locations hit by Iranian missiles in Tel Aviv
Locations hit by Iranian missiles in Tel Aviv

Israel-Iran conflict enters fifth day

People take cover inside a cable car tunnel following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa. Reuters
People take cover inside a cable car tunnel following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa. Reuters
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on Wednesday. AFP
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on Wednesday. AFP
Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters
Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters
Smoke rises from a fire, as the Israel-Iran air war continues, in Tehran. Reuters
Smoke rises from a fire, as the Israel-Iran air war continues, in Tehran. Reuters
A destroyed Iranian tanker aircraft (KC-707 refueler) on the airfield of Dezful airbase, Iran. AFP
A destroyed Iranian tanker aircraft (KC-707 refueler) on the airfield of Dezful airbase, Iran. AFP
People take shelter in a car park in Tel Aviv after Iran launched a barrage of missiles. AFP
People take shelter in a car park in Tel Aviv after Iran launched a barrage of missiles. AFP
A building burns after strikes on the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. AFP
A building burns after strikes on the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. AFP
Israeli police gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike on Herzliya. Reuters
Israeli police gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike on Herzliya. Reuters
Heavy traffic on the Karaj-Chalus road as vehicles move westwards in a direction leading out of Tehran. Reuters
Heavy traffic on the Karaj-Chalus road as vehicles move westwards in a direction leading out of Tehran. Reuters
A satellite image taken on Monday shows Iran's Tabriz north missile base after it was hit by Israeli air strikes. AFP
A satellite image taken on Monday shows Iran's Tabriz north missile base after it was hit by Israeli air strikes. AFP
An Iranian missile causes an explosion in Tel Aviv. AP
An Iranian missile causes an explosion in Tel Aviv. AP
Rescuers sift through the debris of a damaged building in Tel Aviv after a barrage of Iranian rockets. AFP
Rescuers sift through the debris of a damaged building in Tel Aviv after a barrage of Iranian rockets. AFP
A wounded man is assisted after an explosion in Tehran. AP
A wounded man is assisted after an explosion in Tehran. AP
Responders attend to a woman and a baby near a damaged building following a strike on the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. AFP
Responders attend to a woman and a baby near a damaged building following a strike on the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. AFP

Updated: June 18, 2025, 3:47 AM`
