Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes, Trump says

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in joint US-Israeli strikes.

Iran has yet to confirm his death, but semi-official outlet Fars News Agency reported that the Ayatollah's daughter, son-in-law and grandson had been killed in a strike.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Play Q&A: US-Israel attack on Iran Play 55:48

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

Mr Trump had earlier told NBC News that the US believed that a “large amount of leadership” in Iran was killed.

“The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone,” he said.

Following Mr Trump's remarks, Iran launched a new wave of strikes against Israel and other targets in the region. One person has been killed in Israel and two others in the UAE.

Later on Saturday, Mr Trump told CBS News that he has an idea of who he wants to lead Iran.

Asked if there was someone he would like to see in charge, Mr Trump said “there are some good candidates”.

Israel was the first to announce the supreme leader had been killed, and said it had presented photos showing his body being pulled from the rubble of a building to the Prime Minister.

Iranian pro-government media pushed back against rumours of Mr Khamenei's death, without giving concrete information about his health or whereabouts.

State broadcaster IRIB quoted a source close to Mr Khamenei's office as saying he was “firmly commanding the field”.

Minutes before Mr Trump's Truth Social post, Mr Khamenei appeared to have made his own post on X.

The Israeli military said in a release that several “Iranian senior officials” were killed in the strikes.

These include Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian Security Council; Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh; IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour; intelligence official Saleh Asadi; Mohammad Shirazi, head of the supreme leader's military bureau; nuclear official Hossein Jabal Amelian; and former nuclear official Reza Mozaffari-Nia.

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth called the US strikes the “most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history”.

US Navy sailor signals for the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from the USS Gerald R Ford. US Navy / Handout via Reuters Info

“We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran’s missile production,” he said in a post on X. “The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

He added that the US did not start this conflict, “but we will finish it”.

Members of Congress critical of the action responded strongly following the strikes.

“This is not 'America First,” said Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Mr Trump. “The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

Mr Massie, along with Democrat Ro Khanna, had been planning to force a vote on a war powers resolution that would block Mr Trump from attacking Iran.

Republican Senator Rand Paul also voiced opposition to the move.

“As with all war, my first and purest instinct is wish Americans soldiers safety and success in their mission,” he wrote on X. “But my oath of office is to the Constitution, so with studied care, I must oppose another Presidential war.”

But Trump supporters in Congress hailed the strikes.

“After 47 years of waging war against the United States, the ayatollahs are finally going to face justice,” Republican Senator Tom Cotton said on X.