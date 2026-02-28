Iranian missiles intercepted in UAE and one person killed in Abu Dhabi

The Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that the UAE was attacked by Iranian ballistic missiles, which were dealt with by air defences with several intercepted.

Falling shrapnel in a residential area of Abu Dhabi killed an Asian national and caused damage, the ministry's statement added.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the security situation in the country is under control and developments are being monitored around the clock.

Ncema also urged the public to immediately stay away from sites where shrapnel or suspicious objects have fallen, and to refrain from approaching or photographing them.

On Saturday morning, the US attacked Iran by air and sea with President Donald Trump promising to destroy the Iranian missile industry.

Israel had earlier launched strikes against Tehran and other major cities. Iran is said to be preparing a "crushing” retaliation.

The UAE Ministry of Interior remains at “the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures” after President Trump declared war on Iran.

“The Ministry of Interior affirmed that it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all necessary precautionary measures, in full co-ordination with relevant authorities,” a statement read.

“The ministry stressed that the security and safety of citizens, residents and visitors across the country remain its top priority, underscoring its unwavering commitment to maintaining public safety and stability.”

The statement urged the public to seek information only from official sources.

Airspace closed

On Saturday at 1pm, UAE airspace was closed as an exceptional precautionary measure.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the closure to ensure the safety of flights and aircrews and protect the UAE’s territory.

The authority stated that the decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full co-ordination with relevant national and international authorities.

The GCAA confirmed that it will continue to keep the relevant authorities and the public informed of any developments as they occur.

Passengers were asked to contact airlines for updates. Accommodation and assistance will be provided to passengers by the airlines in co-ordination with authorities.

The GCAA praised the public's co-operation and understanding during “exceptional circumstances”.

Airspace over Iraq, Qatar and Bahrain was closed earlier in the day, while two Malaysian Airlines flights destined for the region were returned to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday morning.