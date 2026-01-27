Three killed in Israeli strikes as Lebanon protests to UN over ceasefire breaches

Israeli attacks on south Lebanon killed at least three people on Monday - including an Egyptian national - as Lebanon’s Foreign Minister filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over near-daily Israeli encroachments on its sovereignty.

One of the strikes – on the southern city of Tyre – killed Ali Noureddine, an imam who worked as a presenter for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar television station. In a separate attack, three guided missiles launched at a Mitsubishi SUV near the town of Kfar Remman killed two people, according to the National News Agency.

They were identified as civilians by the state news agency: Samer Alaa Hoteit, and Egyptian national Ahmed Abdel Nabi Ramadan.

The Israeli military said Mr Noureddine was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in southern Lebanon, but provided no evidence for the claim.

Hezbollah said the killing signalled “the danger of ‌Israel's extended escalations (in Lebanon) ‌to include ‌the ⁠media community”.

The attacks came on the same day that Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council, documenting what his ministry described as 2,036 “flagrant” Israeli breaches of a US-brokered ceasefire from October to December.

Despite the ceasefire, agreed in November 2024, Israeli strikes have continued with the aim of pressuring Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah. Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 127 civilians had been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon as of November last year, according to the UN – including children, journalists, and medical workers.

Israel has also occupied five points within southern Lebanese territory since the ceasefire, effectively blocking the reconstruction of villages near the border and preventing tens of thousands of displaced people from returning home.

Hezbollah has largely disarmed south of the Litani river. The Lebanese Army is responsible for seeing to Hezbollah’s disarmament under a contentious US-backed plan, beginning in the southern border area. But Hezbollah says it will not give up its weapons north of the Litani river, and the US has expressed frustration with the pace of progress by the under-equipped Lebanese military.