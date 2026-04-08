Can two-week US-Iran ceasefire pave the way for lasting peace?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

A fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran offers a temporary pause to a conflict that has rattled the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets.

Both sides claimed victory as the truce was announced by US President Donald Trump less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Under the agreement, military action will be halted for 14 days while the stage will be set for diplomatic talks in Islamabad this week, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. The window could allow for a final agreement to be drawn up.

The ceasefire – brokered by Pakistan, which has played a central mediating role – was framed by Washington as a temporary halt to hostilities that could lead to a more sustainable, long-term settlement.

Mr Trump said the US had received a 10‑point proposal from Iran that could form a “workable basis” for negotiation, though several points appear to be deal-breakers. However, agreeing to discuss Tehran’s demands does not necessarily mean Washington will accept them.

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Ceasefire begins under fire

Missile and drone attacks were reported across the Gulf and Israel shortly after Mr Trump announced the conditional ceasefire with Iran.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the UAE and Kuwait said they were working to shoot down incoming threats, with further interceptions reported later in the day.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said it had successfully intercepted a missile attack, while Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said sirens were sounding and encouraged residents to seek safety.

In Israel, the military said it had identified several rounds of missiles launched from Iran and was working to intercept the threats.

Rocket trails in the sky above Netanya, Israel, shortly after the US-Iran ceasefire was announced. AFP Info

Regional observers said the ceasefire appeared to have begun following a familiar pattern, with hostilities continuing in its early phase. Axios, citing a White House official, reported that Washington expected it would take time for orders to filter down to lower-ranking units within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Sticking points remain

Even with the truce in place, many issues remain unresolved. No official text of Iran’s 10-point proposal has been released but a summary was circulated by Iranian media.

It reportedly includes a guarantee that Iran would not be attacked again, calls for an end to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, demands the lifting of all sanctions and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and allows Iran to retain control over the Strait of Hormuz while continuing uranium enrichment. Any of these would represent significant concessions for Washington if included in an ultimate deal.

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Ras Al Khaimah. Reuters Info

Iran is in turn considering a 15-point proposal from the US. While details have not been made public, it is understood to include: Iran committing to no nuclear weapons; handing over its highly enriched uranium; limits on Tehran’s defence capabilities; an end to regional proxy groups; and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The nuclear programme is far from the only sticking point. Iran said earlier on Wednesday that passage through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil usually flows, will be allowed for two weeks in co-ordination with its armed forces. The regime also wants to collect tolls from vessels that transit the strait, a potential multibillion-dollar revenue stream.

Israel, meanwhile, said Lebanon was not covered by the ceasefire and continued its military campaign in the country. Heavy strikes were reported in the capital, Beirut, as well as across southern and eastern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Israel bombards Beirut's southern suburbs, after the ceasefire was made public. Israel says the truce does not include Lebanon but Iran says it does. AFP Info

What happens if talks fail?

Analysts warn that while the current truce is a welcome respite from the prospect of more escalation, it does not yet represent an irreversible shift towards peace. If talks in Islamabad falter, the risk remains that hostilities could resume, returning the region to a volatile status quo.

It would also mean that Iran would remain under US sanctions, continue threatening its Gulf neighbours and face the possibility of further American strikes. The fate of the highly enriched uranium remains uncertain, and Iran’s nuclear programme and its insistence on safeguarding enrichment rights remain core points of contention, as do the broader security concerns of Gulf Arab states.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar welcomed the ceasefire as an “initial step” towards de-escalation. The Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging Tehran to immediately cease all hostile acts and practices that undermine regional stability, to respect the sovereignty of states and to guarantee that such breaches would not be repeated.

Gulf states had previously signalled that any lasting agreement must address the full spectrum of concerns surrounding Iran, including its nuclear programme, missile and drone capabilities, support for proxy groups and the security of international shipping lanes.