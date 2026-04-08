UAE intercepts 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones, says Defence Ministry

Live updates: US and Iran agree to conditional ceasefire

The UAE Armed Forces have dealt with 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones launched by Iran in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said three people were injured at the Habshan gas complex as a result of fires caused by falling debris after a successful interception.

Two Emiratis and one Indian citizen sustained minor injuries in the incident, with the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirming that operations had been suspended at the site.

It comes after the US and Iran announced a two-week pause in the conflict after Pakistani-mediated negotiations on Tuesday night.

In response to the announcement, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE had “triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid”.

“We prevailed through an epic national defence that safeguarded sovereignty and dignity and protected our achievements in the face of treacherous aggression,” Dr Gargash added in a post on social media.

“Today, we move forward to manage a complex regional landscape with greater leverage, sharper insight and a more solid capacity to influence and shape the future. Our strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE's renaissance model.”

However, despite the ceasefire, the Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday afternoon that the UAE's air defences were dealing with another missile and drone attack.

Since the war began, attacks have led to the martyrdom of two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor. A further 10 civilians have been killed in the Emirates, including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian citizens.

There have been 224 recorded injuries in the UAE during the conflict.