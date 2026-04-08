All eyes on Strait of Hormuz as Iran and US agree to ceasefire

Markets are closely watching the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil supply passes, after Iran said on Wednesday that it would reopen the waterway to ships as part of a two-week ceasefire with the US.

More than 172 million barrels of crude and refined products are spread across 187 laden tankers waiting to pass through the narrow strait between Iran and Oman, data from Kpler shows.

The crude has remained in the Arabian Gulf since the war broke out on February 28, with Tehran imposing a blockade on the strait and choking global supplies as the conflict raged. Shipments from some countries, including China and India, were able to transit the waterway after talks with Tehran.

Hormuz is vital to the global trade of crude, with supplies mainly from Gulf producers and Iraq reaching markets in Asia and Europe. About 40 per cent of the crude waiting to leave the Gulf is from Saudi Arabia, with other supplies from Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait and Iran, the latest Kpler data shows.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said safe passage through the strait would be possible "via co-ordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations".

“A two-week ceasefire announced on April 7 between the US and Iran provides a defined window for vessel transits through Hormuz,” Kpler added. “The arrangement includes reopening the strait for shipping during the ceasefire period under a structured framework for passage, with hostilities continuing at a lower level despite the agreement.”

Play US and Iran agree to conditional ceasefire Play 01:32

In a post on Truth Social following the ceasefire, US President Donald Trump said America would be “helping with the traffic build-up" in the strait. “There will be lots of positive action. Big money will be made,” he said, without providing details about when vessels will begin passing through the waterway.

Oil prices plunged following the announcement, with benchmarks for global crude slumping as much as 15 per cent. Brent prices rose 60 per cent in March owing to the disruption to supplies through the strait, as well as strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure.

From March 1 through April 7, Kpler data showed 70 ships transited the strait carrying 87 million barrels of oil in total. “Crude accounted for the majority of both crossings and volume, with Iranian-origin cargoes dominating outbound crude movements,” it said.

Iranians hold a rally in Tehran after the announcement of the two-week ceasefire. AFP Info

On March 30, two ships owned by China's Cosco Shipping Lines sailed through the strait to Port Klang, Malaysia. Ships from India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan were also able to pass.

However, two Qatari liquefied natural gas tankers aborted an attempted crossing this week, dashing hopes of the first LNG shipments out of the Gulf since the war began. The Marshall Islands-flagged Rasheeda and the Bahamian-flagged Al Daayen turned back on Monday, ship tracking platform Marine Traffic showed.

Kpler said a ceasefire has highlighted that the strait is both a pressure point and a bargaining mechanism, but it does not resolve Iran's call for compensation for the war. “A formalised toll corridor mediated by Oman offers a pragmatic workaround, replacing politically unworkable reparations with a revenue stream funded by global trade," it said.