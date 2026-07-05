Fifa World Cup 2026 complete fixture guide and schedule: How to watch in the UAE

The 2026 Fifa World Cup started on June 11 and runs until July 19 - and with 48 teams competing there are more matches than ever before.
With those games taking place across the US, Canada and Mexico, some careful planning might be required to make sure you can watch all the games you intend to.
See below for a full World Cup fixture guide, complete with UAE kick-off times, venues and TV information for the region.
2026 World Cup fixture guide
Monday, July 6
Round of 16 - Match 93: Portugal vs Spain, kick-off 11pm - Arlington, USA
Tuesday, July 7
Round of 16 - Match 94: US vs Belgium, kick-off 4am - Seattle, USA
Round of 16 - Match 95: Argentina vs Egypt, kick-off 8pm - Atlanta, USA
Wednesday, July 8
Round of 16 - Match 96: Switzerland vs Colombia, kick-off midnight - Vancouver, Canada
Friday, July 10
Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off midnight - Foxborough, USA
Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners, kick-off 11pm - Los Angeles, USA
Sunday, July 12
Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 1am - Miami, USA
Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 5am - Kansas City, USA
App users: Click here to download the World Cup wall chart
Tuesday, July 14
Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 11pm - Arlington, USA
Wednesday, July 15
Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 11pm - Atlanta, USA
Sunday, July 19
Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 1am - Miami, USA
Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 11pm - New Jersey, USA
How to watch the 2026 World Cup in the UAE
The official broadcast rights for the Fifa World Cup in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region belong to beIN SPORTS. This network is the only place for watching every match of the tournament live, providing extensive coverage in both Arabic and English.