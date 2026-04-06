Head of IRGC intelligence killed as Trump extends deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

An air strike has killed the head of intelligence of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Majid Khademi, Iranian media reported.

Israel's Minister of Defence Israel Katz said Mr Khademi was killed in an Israeli air strike on Sunday night and vowed more attacks on Iran's infrastructure would take place. “We have severely damaged the steel infrastructure and the petrochemical industry – and today, and every day, the sequel will come,” he said.

Mr Khademi spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage while rising through Iran’s security apparatus. He previously headed the IRGC's Intelligence Protection Organisation, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence, and held senior roles in Iran’s Defence Ministry.

More US and Israeli strikes were reported across several Iranian cities on Monday morning. At least four people were killed and seven injured in an attack that destroyed buildings in a residential area of eastern Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

At least 13 were killed in the Baharestan area of Tehran province, Fars news agency said, quoting the local governor. More attacks were reported in areas such as Isfahan, Shiraz, Qom and Karaj.

Iranian attacks on Israel, meanwhile, caused damage and casualties in Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa, where ​rescuers ⁠recovered four bodies ​from ⁠⁠a ​residential ⁠building that was hit on Sunday. Several others were wounded, Israeli emergency services said.

The intensified attacks come as the ​US, ​Iran ⁠and ⁠a group ​of regional mediators ⁠are discussing the terms for ⁠a potential 45-day ​ceasefire ⁠that ‌could ​lead to a permanent end to the war, according to an Axios report citing US, Israeli and regional sources.

Negotiations on an ⁠agreement to end ​the war would be held during ceasefire, which could be extended if additional time ⁠was required.

US ​President ⁠Donald ⁠Trump ​said ⁠a deal with Iran ⁠was ​possible ⁠by ‌Monday, ​Fox News reported. In a post laden with expletives on his ​Truth Social platform on Sunday, Mr Trump threatened ‌further strikes on Iran's ⁠energy and transport infrastructure if it ​failed to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by ​Tuesday night. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it has submitted its diplomatic response to the US and would announce it “when the time is right”.