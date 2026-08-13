Salvage team boards stricken tanker Caroline Bezengi as oil slick hits Oman coast

A major international salvage operation has been launched to prevent an environmental disaster off Oman by stabilising a stricken oil tanker and limiting an oil spill that has begun reaching the country's coastline.

As deteriorating monsoon conditions threaten to complicate rescue efforts, British maritime company Ambrey said on Thursday that it had a team “working around the clock” to salvage the Caroline Bezengi, which ran aground on June 30 near the Hallaniyat Islands in Oman's Dhofar region.

Salvage vessels are en route to the tanker and are expected to arrive shortly. Specialist personnel have already boarded the vessel with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman to assess its condition and begin stabilising the ship and its cargo, Ambrey said.

The operation involves aircraft and salvage vessels alongside more than 100 tonnes of specialist equipment, the company said adding that it had also contracted an international oil-spill response company.

A satellite image of the Caroline Bezengi and the oil slick off the Hallaniyat Islands. Reuters Show caption: A satellite image of the Caroline Bezengi and the oil slick …

“This is an extremely challenging situation, compounded by adverse weather conditions associated with the Khareef monsoon,” said Ed Wollaston, Ambrey's director of global response.

“We have deployed the leading experts in each aspect of the response and have mobilised the appropriate supporting equipment, aircraft and vessels,” Mr Wollaston said. Teams are working round the clock to mitigate the environmental impact, he added.

The Caroline Bezengi, a 274-metre crude oil tanker, was carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels of Russian crude that is subject to international sanctions. It was heading from Russia towards India when it suffered serious problems off Yemen. Maritime sources said an explosion appeared to have occurred aboard the vessel, although no group has claimed responsibility.

The vessel subsequently grounded near Qibliyah Island in the Hallaniyat archipelago, an environmentally sensitive area containing protected marine habitat. The region is home to Arabian Sea humpback whales, one of the world's most endangered whale populations, as well as Socotra cormorants and other wildlife.

Oman's Environment Authority said on Wednesday that oil from the tanker had begun reaching the country's mainland. The slick had spread across more than 2,000 square kilometres, according to an oil-spill specialist who reviewed satellite imagery for Reuters. The pollution threatens around 40km of coastline near Ras Madrakah and potentially Masirah Island.

The Caroline Bezengi is also reported to have sunk deeper into the water since the grounding, increasing fears that a much larger quantity of crude oil could escape if the hull breaks up.

The salvage operation is taking place during Oman's annual Khareef season, when Indian Ocean monsoon winds bring persistent heavy rain and fog to Dhofar. The resulting rough seas are expected to affect the tanker’s stability and the safety of salvage operations.

Ambrey said it was working closely with the Omani authorities, including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Environment Authority and the Royal Air Force of Oman.