Europe's river levels dwindle to record lows as heatwaves continue

As Europe braces for yet another heatwave this week, many of the continent's major rivers are already running at exceptionally low levels, raising concerns that flows could slow even further before the end of the summer.

Analysis by The National of data from the Copernicus European Flood Awareness System shows that river flows across much of Europe have remained well below the long-term seasonal average this year.

The data set records six-hourly water discharge readings across Europe's major rivers and these show that this year is on course to become one of the driest on record.

Compared with both the 1992–2020 average and the same period last year, rivers across the continent are carrying significantly less water due to repeated heatwaves, prolonged drought and below-average rainfall.

The impact is being felt across the continent. In Germany, the Rhine, one of Europe's busiest commercial waterways, has slowed dramatically. Its discharge has fallen to about 692 cubic metres per second, compared with a seasonal average of around 1,900 cubic metres per second. The lower water levels are restricting shipping, forcing vessels to carry lighter loads and increasing transport costs.

The lower water levels have also affected downstream countries such as the Netherlands, where a sunken ship from 1895 became visible between Tolkamer and Spijk.

The wreck of the De Hoop, which sank in 1895, is exposed by falling water levels in the Rhine. AFP Show caption: The wreck of the De Hoop, which sank in 1895, is exposed by …

The Danube has also experienced record-low flows. In Serbia, falling water levels have exposed the wrecks of German warships deliberately scuttled during the Second World War, while in northern Bulgaria the shrinking river recently revealed what experts believe are the remains of an ancient mammoth.

The wreckage of a warship sunk by retreating Nazi forces in September 1944 emerging from the Danube near Prahovo, Serbia. AFP Show caption: The wreckage of a warship sunk by retreating Nazi forces in …

Low water levels are also affecting Europe's energy infrastructure. In Romania, authorities used controlled explosions to clear rock from the Danube in an effort to redirect more water towards the country's Cernavoda nuclear power plant, which relies on the river for cooling.

A controlled explosion in the Danube in Izvoarele, Romania, to deepen the river and divert more water towards the cooling systems of the Cernavoda nuclear power station. AFP Show caption: A controlled explosion in the Danube in Izvoarele, Romania, …

Tourism has also been disrupted. Cruise operators on parts of the Danube have had to divert or cancel itineraries, while a cruise ship ran aground on a sandbank in the Bulgarian section of the river last week.

Parts of the Rhone, which flows through Switzerland and France, and Italy's Po river have also experienced exceptionally low flows this summer. Long stretches of France's Loire have recorded unusually low water levels since late June.

Scientists say the widespread decline reflects one of Western Europe's hottest starts to the summer. Climate researchers warn that heatwaves and drought are becoming more frequent and more intense as the planet continues to warm.