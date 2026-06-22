Hotter than UAE: Temperatures in France to hit 43°C amid summer heatwave

Europe is in the grip of what is primed to be a record-setting summer heatwave — and temperatures in France could even put Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the shade on Monday.

Sweltering conditions in France have already prompted the government to hold emergency meetings, issue a series of weather warnings and cancel some outdoor events in an effort to keep the public safe.

Highs of more than 40°C are in store across Western France on Monday, with the mercury expected to hit 43°C in Bordeaux, according to weather forecaster Meteo-France.

By comparison, daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 42°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the same day, while there could even be rain on the way in some areas of the country later in the week.

France issued red heatwave alerts covering about half of the country on Monday, including Paris, as temperatures head towards record levels.

More than 800 schools are expected to remain closed as a precautionary measure, while a further 1,500 will allow pupils to leave early.

The searing summer weather has also caused transport disruption, forcing the cancellation of dozens of trains.

The soaring temperatures are being caused by hot air moving north from the Sahara, leading to hot air being trapped over western and central Europe.

France isn't alone in feeling the heat, with temperatures also surging in Spain, Portugal, Germany and the UK as the continent grapples with the impact of climate change and more frequent spells of extreme weather.

Italian authorities issued red alerts for eight cities for Sunday, including Bologna, Florence, Milan, and Turin, while Spain's weather agency sent out red and orange alerts in several regions and warned of temperatures hitting 40 degrees across large parts of the country.

Soaring temperatures raise alarm

Much of Europe has been beset by unseasonably high temperatures in recent weeks, prompting the UN's climate chief to sound the alarm over the consequences of climate-related weather events.

Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said last month that the main cause of global warming remained humanity's burning of coal, oil and gas.

“The science is clear that human-induced climate change is making these heatwaves more frequent and extreme,” Mr Stiell said after France, Spain and the UK recorded May temperatures more associated with July and August.

“Protecting human lives, businesses and economies from extreme heat and the many other soaring costs of climate change is core business for every nation, and it starts with kicking the fossil fuel addiction much faster,” he said.

Europe also experienced a major heatwave in the summer of 2025, with temperatures reaching a record 46°C in south-west Spain and early summer wildfires leading to evacuations in southern France.

It set the stage for the third-hottest July on record last year. Scorching temperatures reached 1.25°C above pre-industrial levels, lower only than the two hottest Julys on Earth in the previous two years.