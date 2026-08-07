UAE announces public and private sector holiday for Prophet Mohammed's birthday

Employees in the UAE will enjoy a long weekend when the Prophet Mohammed's birthday is marked this month.

The UAE government announced that Friday, August 28, will be a public holiday for both the public and private sector. The decision was confirmed by the UAE Government Media Office on Friday.

The holiday is typically marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

The significant date in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, but that will be confirmed nearer the time by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

The public holiday will be take place later in the week, in line with a government drive to improve workplace flexibility.

The UAE Cabinet introduced legislation on January 1, 2025, that allows the transfer of some public holidays – with the exception of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha – to the "beginning or end of the week”.