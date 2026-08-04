UAE public holidays: How to maximise your remaining annual leave this year

The UAE's next public holiday is approaching, giving residents another chance to enjoy a longer break before the end of the year.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday is expected to be the next official holiday on the calendar. With some careful planning, employees can combine annual leave and weekends to maximise their time off before 2026 draws to a close.

How to maximise the rest of your annual leave

UAE residents can look forward to a day off for the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, which is predicted to fall on Tuesday, August 25. Taking annual leave on Monday, August 24, would extend the break into four consecutive days, from Saturday, August 22 to Tuesday, August 25.

The year will close with the National Day holidays on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 and 3. Taking annual leave on Monday, November 30; Tuesday, December 1; and Friday, December 4 would give residents nine consecutive days off, from Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, December 6, helping to end the year on a high note.

As always, final public holiday dates are subject to confirmation by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee, and the exact number of days off may vary between the public and private sectors.

Remaining opportunities in 2026 (approximate)

August 23 to 27: Five days off using one annual leave day

November 30 to December 7: Nine days off using three annual leave days

Looking ahead to 2027

It may still be early, but according to initial astronomical projections, Ramadan in 2027 is likely to begin on or around Saturday, February 6, with Eid Al Fitr expected to fall on or around Monday, March 8. This means the first major public holiday of the year could arrive a little earlier than in 2026.

Meanwhile, New Year’s Day in 2027 will fall on a Friday, giving residents an automatic three-day weekend to start the year.

As always, exact dates will be confirmed by the UAE moon-sighting committee closer to each holiday, but these early estimates can help those eager to plan ahead for longer breaks.