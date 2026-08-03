Filipino bakery worker wins share of Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

A Filipino bakery worker has finally found the recipe for success after securing the Dh20 million jackpot in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw on Monday.

Reynaldo Herboso, 61, who has lived in Dubai since 1988, will share the life-changing windfall with nine friends with whom he has been buying tickets for 15 years.

Mr Herboso has told of his delight after earning a slice of the fortune after trying his luck for so many years.

The 10 – who come from the Philippines, India and Bangladesh – will each collect Dh2 million after proving the power of perseverance.

“Our Bangladeshi friend selected the ticket number for us. When I found out that we had won, I was completely over the moon," said Mr Herbosa.

"I was so excited and could hardly believe that after all these years, our group had finally won the grand prize.”

While he has not yet decided how he will use his share of the winnings, he vowed to take his time and make an informed decision once the prize is received.

Even after becoming a lottery millionaire, he has not ruled out playing the monthly game again in the hope of another big win.

“My advice to everyone is simple: keep trying. You never know when your moment might come.”

In the driving seat

Abu Dhabi resident Ash Bahadur Dura, 47, who has been taking part in Big Ticket draws for more than a decade, won a shiny new Maserati Grecale in the draw.

Mr Dura, from Nepal, said he selected the winning ticket entirely at random.

“I am very, very happy. I honestly cannot express how I feel right now. After taking part for so many years, receiving the winning call was an incredible moment for me.”

“I would suggest everyone take part and never lose hope. Keep trying, because one day your time will come and you will succeed."

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh1 million. It is one of the most popular monthly raffles in the UAE.

It has transformed the lives of many people across the Emirates and beyond.

Entry to the Big Ticket Millionaire is Dh500. Tickets can be bought online or at counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.