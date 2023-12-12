Dubai resident wins Dh1m in Big Ticket draw

A Singaporean living in Dubai who won Dh1 million ($270,000) in the weekly Big Ticket draw said he will use his winnings on his children's education.

The winner, called M Rao, scooped the prize after deciding to enter when he saw an advert for the draw on social media platform Instagram.

"I don’t really have a plan yet, as I haven't thought of it," he said.

"I will make sure to spend my prize wisely. I have two children and I will use part of my winnings for their education.

"I purchased my tickets on December 9 after I saw an ad on Instagram," said the father, who moved to the UAE in 2013.

"That's what convinced me to buy my tickets this month."

The Big Ticket draw offers contestants the opportunity to win Dh1 million each week, in addition to the monthly jackpot prize of up to Dh20 million.

Fellow Dubai resident Ashish Moholkar, 42, secured Dh15m in December's monthly draw.

Mr Moholkar, an account manager at insurance company Takaful Emarat, told The National he would use part of his windfall to pay for his children's education.

His youngest daughter, who is six, wasted no time in sending him a long wish list of toys and cakes she desired, which he promised to fulfil.

Friends and co-workers have offered suggestions, including secure investments such as property and have been congratulating him on the win.

“They told me I have been working really hard and that I deserved the prize,” he said.