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Dubai Civil Defence teams are responding to a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence
Dubai Civil Defence teams are responding to a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence

One person killed and five injured in gas cylinder blast at Dubai car showroom

Emergency services responded to incident at dealership

The National

August 03, 2026

One person was killed and five others injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a Dubai car showroom on Monday evening.

Dubai Civil Defence teams responded to the incident at a dealership on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Emergency services provided medical treatment to those injured, Dubai Media Office said in a statement released on social media shortly before 6pm.

The media office said civil defence crews had "concluded all operations", in a subsequent update posted at 7.15pm.

"The incident was fully contained, the site secured, and the injured individuals received the necessary medical care and support," the media office said.

Updated: August 03, 2026, 3:24 PM