One person killed and five injured in gas cylinder blast at Dubai car showroom

One person was killed and five others injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a Dubai car showroom on Monday evening.

Dubai Civil Defence teams responded to the incident at a dealership on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Emergency services provided medical treatment to those injured, Dubai Media Office said in a statement released on social media shortly before 6pm.

The media office said civil defence crews had "concluded all operations", in a subsequent update posted at 7.15pm.

"The incident was fully contained, the site secured, and the injured individuals received the necessary medical care and support," the media office said.