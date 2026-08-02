Chelsea player salaries 2026/27: How much does British record signing Morgan Rogers earn?

Chelsea's preparations for the new season have largely revolved around developments off the pitch.

The Blues, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, began the 2026/27 campaign with a £10 million fine handed to them by the English FA after ​admitting ​to multiple ​historical breaches of regulations.

The club, however, avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the original punishment. However, Chelsea will face a suspended ⁠two-window registration ban through to June 30, 2027.

There was some positive news, however. Winger Mykhailo ​Mudryk can now return to competition immediately after the English FA resolved the anti-doping disciplinary proceedings ⁠against the Ukrainian in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Mudryk returned an adverse finding in an anti-doping test in 2024 and was given a ⁠four-year ban by the FA in April that ran until 2028.

The ‌FA, Mudryk and Wada reached an agreement to resolve the appeal.

Mudryk is among the top earning members of the Chelsea squad. Below is the list of the highest earners at Chelsea.

Data collected from capology.com, spotrac.com and media reports.

Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, and Dario Essugo, right, vie for the ball with Tottenham's Sandro Tonali during a pre-season match. EPA Info

Highest-paid players at Chelsea for 2026/27

=1. Reece James – £200,000 per week

=1. Wesley Fofana – £200,000 per week

=3. Enzo Fernandez – £180,000 per week

=3. Moises Caicedo – £180,000 per week

5. Pedro Neto – £160,000 per week

=6. Morgan Rogers – £150,000 per week

=6. Marco Palestra – £150,000 per week

8. Cole Palmer – £130,000 per week

9. Joao Pedro – £125,000 per week

=10. Tosin Adarabioyo – £120,000 per week

=10. Jorrel Hato – £120,000 per week

12. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – £108,000 per week

=13. Levi Colwill – £100,000 per week

=13. Mykhailo Mudryk – £100,000 per week

=13. Liam Delap – £100,000 per week

=13. Nicolas Jackson – £100,000 per week

17. Benoit Badiashile – £90,000 per week

18. Axel Disasi – £80,000 per week

=19. Robert Sanchez – £60,000 per week

=19. Estevao – £60,000 per week

=21. Filip Jorgensen – £50,000 per week

=21. Trevoh Chalobah – £50,000 per week

=21. Marc Guiu – £50,000 per week

=24. Romeo Lavia – £45,000 per week

=24. Malo Gusto – £45,000 per week

=26. Deivid Washington – £40,000 per week

=26. Gabriel Slonina – £40,000 per week

=26. Dario Essugo – £40,000 per week

=29. Aaron Anselmino – £35,000 per week

=29. Mamadou Sarr– £35,000 per week

=31. Caleb Wiley – £15,000 per week

=31. David Fofana – £15,000 per week

33. Josh Acheampong – £5,000 per week