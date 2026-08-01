Manchester City player salaries: Erling Haaland leads the way by a distance in 2026/27

Manchester City will step into a new era when they start the Premier League season without the guidance of transformative manager Pep Guardiola.

During his decade-long management, City became one of the leading forces of English and European football, amassing 20 trophies during the period, including the Champions League and four straight Premier League titles.

Guardiola signed off with a domestic double after winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca has been handed the reins of the team. He now has the unenviable task of maintaining the exceptional standards set by Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca will have some of the best players in football at his disposal as he embarks upon a new journey. At the very top is Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland, Egyptian star Omar Marmoush and the most expensive player in British history – Elliot Anderson.

Assembling such a talented group is not easy. Below is the list of the highest-paid footballers at Manchester City. Data complied from capology.com, spotrac.com and reports.

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Top earning players of Manchester City 2026/27

1. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week

2. Omar Marmoush – £295,000 per week

3. Phil Foden – £280,000 per week

=4. Gianluigi Donnarumma – £250,000 per week

=4. Elliot Anderson – £250,000 per week

=4. Ruben Dias – £250,000 per week

=4. Josko Gvardiol* – £250,000 per week

=4. Marc Guehi – £250,000 per week

9. Tijjani Reijnders – £230,000 per week

10. Rodri – £220,000 per week

11. Rayan Cherki – £180,000 per week

12. Antoine Semenyo – £150,000 per week

13. Matheus Nunes – £130,000 per week

14. Rayan Ait-Nouri – £120,000 per week

15. Abdukodir Khusanov – £100,000 per week

16. Savio – £80,000 per week

17. Jeremy Doku – £50,000 per week

18. Vitor Reis – £40,000 per week

19. Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000 per week

20. Nico O’Reilly – £30,000 per week

21. Rico Lewis – £25,000 per week

22. Claudio Echeverri – £15,000 per week

23. Sverre Nypan – £10,000 per week

24. Max Alleyne – £7,500 per week

* Gvardiol received a salary hike, which has not been disclosed.

Note: Jack Grealish is returning from loan spell at Everton. Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips and James Trafford could be on their way out.