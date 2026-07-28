Roberto Mancini appointed Italy manager for second time after chaotic selection process

Roberto Mancini has been appointed Italy manager for a second time following a chaotic search to replace Gennaro Gattuso that had seen Paolo Maldini quit as technical director.

The 61-year-old had previously managed Italy from 2018 until 2023, a reign that included winning Euro 2020 and leading the team to a world record 37-game unbeaten run.

But Italy suffered a humiliating World Cup qualifying defeat by North Macedonia in March 2022 with Mancini quitting in August 2023, only to take over as coach of the Saudi Arabian national team later that month. An unsuccessful stint in the kingdom ended after just 14 months.

Mancini then took over at Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd but left that job in June and will now return to his homeland. “I believed that the best person to become head coach was Roberto Mancini,” said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago.

His appointment brings to an end a process that had seen Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Andrea Pirlo all approached by FIGC but ruled out for various reasons.

Ancelotti decided to remain in his current role as Brazil coach while Guardiola turned down the opportunity having decided to stick with his plan to take a break from football after ending his 10-year reign at Manchester City in May.

It appeared Pirlo then became front-runner for the job only to be ruled out of contention after his role ⁠as a global ambassador for Russian bookmaker Fonbet resulted in objections from FIGC officials and ​Italian lawmakers. He would express “great bitterness” over the decision.

“After learning last night that I am no longer the candidate to lead the Italian national team, I believe it is my duty to clarify a few points,” Pirlo, who will remain as coach of Dubai's United FC, said on social media.

“Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of head coach of the Italian national team.

“Throughout my career, first as a player and now as a coach, I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries where I have worked and with the contracts I have signed.”

As a result, Maldini and special adviser Leonardo – both former AC Milan teammates of Pirlo – would quit their respective roles just 16 days after being appointed. “It was a calm and consensual decision to go our separate ways,” Malago said of Maldini – who has been replaced by Claudio Ranieri – and Leonardo's exit on Tuesday.

“I needed someone with ​whom I could share ‌the decision on ​the coach, because ​without that shared view my reasoning would have carried little weight. So consequently, we have a new coach and a new technical director for Italy.”

Now the search is over and former Manchester City manager Mancini is the man tasked with lifting Italy out of a slump that has seen them fail to qualify for three successive World Cup finals in 2018, 2022 and 2026.

Mancini's first match sees Italy begin their Uefa Nations league campaign at home to Belgium before an away clash with Turkey three days later.