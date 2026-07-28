Zinedine Zidane unveiled as new manager of France: 'This is the only job I wanted after Real Madrid'

The worst kept secret in football is finally out after Zinedine Zidane was officially unveiled as the new manager of France, following the exit of Didier Deschamps after the World Cup.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in 2021 following two memorable spells in charge that saw Los Blancos win the Uefa Champions League three seasons in a row, as well as securing La Liga, the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup each on two occasions.

The 54-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the French Football Federation (FFF) in what is his first coaching job outside of Madrid.

Deschamps left his role two weeks ago after 14 years in charge when France were beaten by eventual winners Spain 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final, with his final match being the crazy 6-4 third-place play-off loss to England.

“I have said it many times: there is nothing more beautiful than the French national team. It is therefore a joy and, of course, a huge source of pride to become head coach,” Zidane said at the press conference held at FFF headquarters in Paris on Tuesday.

“For me, it's a continuity, a dream. I turned down many offers to take charge of a club over the past four or five years. After Real Madrid, there was only one job I wanted: to become head coach of France.”

Widely regarded as one of the all-time great players, Zidane won every piece of silverware going during trophy-laden spells at Juventus and Real Madrid, also securing the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

Zidane made 108 appearances for the French national team, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists, winning the World Cup on home turf in 1998 and Euro 2000 held in Belgium and the Netherlands. He was also infamously sent off in the 2006 World Cup final defeat against Italy after headbutting Marco Materazzi in the chest.

Zidane takes over from old France and Juventus teammate Deschamps, who became his country's longest-serving manager in a reign that saw Les Bleus win the 2018 World Cup and 2020/21 Uefa Nations League.

They also finished as runners-up at Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup, but fell short at this summer's finals in North America despite having a fearsome array of attacking talent, including the likes of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, who secured the Golden Boot award for a second time.

“It is also a responsibility. I want to thank president Philippe Diallo, the executive committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and to acknowledge the 14 years of service from Didier and his staff,” added Zidane.

“I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team. There is a great team here, and I am happy to be able to build on this continuity. It is a dream come true.

“You'll see my style soon,” Zidane added. “I'm driven by the game. I was a number 10, and what drives me is scoring goals. I lived in Spain for 25 years, you know what that means.

“On the pitch, I was a leader. Now I'm becoming a leader through my experience. Winning in '98 is the best thing that's ever happened to me, winning with my teammates. I spent those four or five years waiting for that day. ​I'm emotional; you can't see it, but I'm so excited. I'm happy.

“We're going to do things differently. Deschamps is Deschamps, [former coach Laurent] Blanc was Blanc, Zizou is Zizou. I’m going to do what I know how to do. I’m going to ensure continuity so that the French team keeps winning.”

Diallo, meanwhile, described Zidane's appointment as “a source of immense pride” for the FFF. “It marks the meeting of a legend in the history of Les Bleus, who has become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation, and a team with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions,” he added.

Zidane's first games as manager will be Nations League trips to Turkey and then Belgium – on September 25 and 28 – while his opening home game in charge is against Italy on October 2.