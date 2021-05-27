'We must respect his decision': Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager

SPAIN SOCCER LALIGA Manager Zinedine Zidane watches the final La Liga match of the season at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, in which Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1. EPA (EPA)

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club revealed Thursday, just days after they were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman's departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals, as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

"We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid," a club statement said.

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club."

Only 10 days ago Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, denied press speculation he had already told his players he would be leaving at the end of the season.

"How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie," he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

"I'm focused on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale," he said at the time.

But, perhaps tellingly, he added: "The rest, we will see at the end of the season."

The announcement marks the end of Zidane's second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018, saying the club needed "a different voice".

He returned in 2019 after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked as managers in quick succession.

During his second stint as Real coach, Zidane's task was to rebuild the club after Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus.

