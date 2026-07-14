Spain stun France with sensational performance to seal World Cup final spot

Reigning European champions Spain produced a sensational performance in Dallas to end France's hopes of a third successive World Cup final.

A goal in each half from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro earned Luis de la Fuente's side a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory and they will take on the winners of Argentina's clash with England in Sunday's showpiece.

Spain dominated every aspect of the game while the much-vaunted French attack containing the likes of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe were kept firmly under control.

“It's a dream come true,” said man of the match Porro. “Truly it was my biggest dream. Very, very happy for the team. From the start to the end we played a great game. We did everything possible today to be able to go through.

“We knew we were facing a very, very tough team and we did everything so well. This is a team effort, it's not about me. I just want to say congratulations to everybody for producing such a great performance.”

All the talk before the match had been about the relative threats of Mbappe and Spanish winger Lamine Yamal, with the France attacker leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi.

But it would be Spain forward Oyarzabal who would strike first with what was the game's first attempt on goal after 22 minutes and only shot on target in the opening 45.

A brainless swing and miss by Lucas Digne saw the Paris Saint-Germain-bound defender boot Yamal – who turned 19 on Monday – on the hip earning Spain the penalty which Oyarzabal finished in style for his fifth of the tournament.

France suffered another blow minutes later when key defender Willam Saliba suddenly sat down on the pitch before limping off, to be replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

Spain produced the move of the game so far following a poor ball out by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan which saw a scintillating exchange of passes between Dani Olmo, Yamal and Fabian Ruiz ended with Dayot Upamecano diverting the latter's shot out for a corner.

The game reached half-time with a frustrated France behind for the first time at this World Cup and Spain having kept Les Bleus' attack firmly under control, while Rodri and Ruiz were completely dominating the midfield battle.

The French would make one change at the break as midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had been booked, was replaced by Manu Kone as Didier Deschamps attempted to shift the narrative.

Their first attacking change swiftly followed as Desire Doue came on for the disappointing Bradley Barcola but before the PSG man could make an impact, Spain were 2-0 up.

Pedro Porro produced a superb give and go with Olmo before the Spanish defender finished like a striker past Maignon. The match's only two shots in target had now resulted in goals and Deschamps' side were in deep trouble.

A shell-shocked France almost immediately went three behind when Yamal, who was giving Digne a torrid time, skipped inside the lkeft-back to finish only for the Barcelona man to be denied a goal by a tight offside call.

With the game threatening to get out of reach, Mbappe finely came to the party with one run and shot from an impossible angle turned out for a corner by Spain keeper Unai Simon.

Two minutes later Mbappe looked set to trouble Simon again only for Marc Cucurella to get in a vital foot in and deflect his shot wide for another corner which again came to nothing.

Spain substitute Ferran Torres sent a header inches wide of goal minutes soon after coming on for goalscorer Oyarzabal, while Doue wasted an opportunity at the other end when Simon was almost caught out heading the ball away outside the box.

A frustrated Mbappe picked up a booking for needlessly barging into Simon while his night was summed up in the 88th minute when the Real Madrid attacker sent a free-kick from the corner of the penalty area sailing harmlessly over the bar.

The desperately disappointing Dembele would drill two late efforts straight at Simon as France's campaign fizzled out in miserable fashion with only a third-place play-off to look forward to, while the 2010 champions had reached their second World Cup final.