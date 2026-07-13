Lionel Messi to face England for the first time for a place in World Cup final: 'It's special'

In a career defined by multiples, whether it be league titles, Champions Leagues, Copa Americas or Ballon d'Ors, it's something of an anomaly that Lionel Messi has never played against England.

He gets the chance to tick that box on Wednesday when his Argentina play England in Atlanta for a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

It's a heavyweight clash, one that the Argentina Football Association poetically described as "the match fate owed Messi".

Messi, 39, has 205 caps for Argentina, but only once have Argentina played England during his international career, which began in 2005.

That was a friendly in ​Geneva ⁠in November 2005. Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and ​Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

"It's special because they're a great team, a powerhouse, and it's always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind," Messi told reporters after Argentina's 3-1 quarter-final victory over Switzerland in extra time on Saturday.

"We need to rest because we come from a lot of wear and tear, which the group obviously feels, and arrive in the best possible condition to keep doing what we've been doing: competing," he added.

Lionel Messi of Argentina runs with the ball during the quarter-final against Switzerland. AFP Info

Argentina arrived in North America as world champions. Messi guided La Albiceleste to their third World Cup triumph in Qatar four years ago after beating France on penalties in what many regard as the greatest final of all time.

They got their title defence off to an impressive start, winning all three Group J matches. Messi lit up the tournament from the off, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria, two against Austria and one against Jordan.

The knockout rounds have been far more taxing. Argentina needed extra time to see off Cape Verde in the Round of 32, a three-goal blitz in 14 minutes to overturn a 2-0 deficit to Egypt in the last-16 and extra time and an extra man to put down Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Messi contributed with ​an assist for ‌Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal against Switzerland, but it was the first World Cup ⁠match since Argentina's 2-0 group-stage win over Poland at Qatar 2022 in which ⁠Messi did not score – 10 World Cup games ago.

England topped their group with wins over Croatia and Panama, with a draw against Ghana sandwiched between. They came back from an early goal to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32, eliminated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 after playing most of the second half with 10 men, and beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in their quarter-final on Saturday.

"England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited," BBC pundit Micah Richards said. "Marking him is impossible because he doesn't run back."

The England clash will ​add another chapter to one of football's most emotionally charged rivalries, shaped by decades of sporting drama and political tension, while giving Messi a place in a fixture that has produced some of Argentina's most enduring football memories.

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