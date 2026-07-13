Sport

World Cup 2026

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is looking to win the World Cup for a second time in his long and illustrious career. AFP
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is looking to win the World Cup for a second time in his long and illustrious career. AFP

Lionel Messi to face England for the first time for a place in World Cup final: 'It's special'

Messi has never faced a Three Lions team before in his 21-year international career

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

July 13, 2026

In a career defined by multiples, whether it be league titles, Champions Leagues, Copa Americas or Ballon d'Ors, it's something of an anomaly that Lionel Messi has never played against England.

He gets the chance to tick that box on Wednesday when his Argentina play England in Atlanta for a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

It's a heavyweight clash, one that the Argentina Football Association poetically described as "the match fate owed Messi".

Messi, 39, has 205 caps for Argentina, but only once have Argentina played England during his international career, which began in 2005.

That was a friendly in ​Geneva ⁠in November 2005. Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and ​Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

"It's special because they're a great team, a powerhouse, and it's always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind," Messi told reporters after Argentina's 3-1 quarter-final victory over Switzerland in extra time on Saturday.

"We need to rest because we come from a lot of wear and tear, which the group obviously feels, and arrive in the best possible condition to keep doing what we've been doing: competing," he added.

Lionel Messi of Argentina runs with the ball during the quarter-final against Switzerland. AFP
Lionel Messi of Argentina runs with the ball during the quarter-final against Switzerland. AFP

Argentina arrived in North America as world champions. Messi guided La Albiceleste to their third World Cup triumph in Qatar four years ago after beating France on penalties in what many regard as the greatest final of all time.

They got their title defence off to an impressive start, winning all three Group J matches. Messi lit up the tournament from the off, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria, two against Austria and one against Jordan.

The knockout rounds have been far more taxing. Argentina needed extra time to see off Cape Verde in the Round of 32, a three-goal blitz in 14 minutes to overturn a 2-0 deficit to Egypt in the last-16 and extra time and an extra man to put down Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Messi contributed with ​an assist for ‌Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal against Switzerland, but it was the first World Cup ⁠match since Argentina's 2-0 group-stage win over Poland at Qatar 2022 in which ⁠Messi did not score – 10 World Cup games ago.

England topped their group with wins over Croatia and Panama, with a draw against Ghana sandwiched between. They came back from an early goal to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32, eliminated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 after playing most of the second half with 10 men, and beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in their quarter-final on Saturday.

"England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited," BBC pundit Micah Richards said. "Marking him is impossible because he doesn't run back."

The England clash will ​add another chapter to one of football's most emotionally charged rivalries, shaped by decades of sporting drama and political tension, while giving Messi a place in a fixture that has produced some of Argentina's most enduring football memories.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

  • Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
    Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP
  • Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
    Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP
  • Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
    Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP
  • France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
    France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA
  • Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
    Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters
  • Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA
    Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA
  • Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
    Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images
  • Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
    Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP
  • Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
    Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP
  • Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
    Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters
  • Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
    Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters
  • Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
    Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters
  • England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP
    England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP
  • Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
    Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP
  • England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters
    England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters
  • Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
    Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP
  • Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters
    Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters
  • Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP
    Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP
  • France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP
    France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP
Updated: July 13, 2026, 4:55 AM
Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld Cup 2026England