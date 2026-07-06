Bellingham and Kane combine as 10-man England eliminate World Cup co-hosts Mexico

England were made to suffer before holding on for a 3-2 victory over World Cup co-hosts Mexico to book a quarter-final showdown against Norway.

Two quickfire goals by Jude Bellingham had put England in control before Julian Quinones gave Mexico a lifeline before half-time.

Jarell Quansah was shown a red card following a VAR review before Harry Kane dispatched a penalty on the hour mark to restore England's two-goal advantage.

Mexico were awarded a controversial penalty soon after. Kane was judged to have fouled Brian Gutierrez in the area, and referee Alireza Faghani awarded the penalty after reviewing the pitchside monitor.

Raul Jimenez dispatched the penalty, but England defended heroically to hold out for a first win against a World Cup host.

"It was a crazy game. We had to fight and we had to find something," England captain Kane told BBC Sport.

"I've just been singing, I can't really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way."

The start of the match at Mexico City's famed Azteca Stadium was delayed an hour ⁠due to fierce rainstorms at an elevation of 7,200ft , but the weather was a non-factor during an intense ​match.

England's Jude Bellingham slides in for his second goal of the match. AFP Info

England were passive for most ⁠of the first half before Bellingham scored twice in 98 ​seconds.

Bukayo Saka set up the first one in the 36th minute with some nice ​manoeuvring in the attacking ‌area. He sent a cross to Bellingham, who met the ball with a diving header to give England the lead.

From kick-off, England scored again. Mexico were sloppy in possession ⁠allowing Elliot Anderson to nick the ball. The ball was worked out to Kane on the right, who slid in a low cross for Bellingham to finish from close range for his third goal of the tournament.

Mexico answered in the 42nd minute off a free kick. Roberto Alvarado sent ​a ball into the England box. Ezri Konsa's clearance was a weak one that fell invitingly for Quinones to slam home his fourth goal of these finals.

Referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England's Jarell Quansah. Reuters Info

England looked in trouble when they were reduced to 10 men while holding a 2-1 lead.

Quansah made a sliding tackle on Jesus Gallardo but caught the Mexico player's leg with his studs. The incident was reviewed and Quansah, making his first start at the World Cup, was shown a red card in the 54th minute.

Six minutes later, England extended their lead. The sequence started with a long ball bouncing into the Mexico box. Anthony Gordon was in pursuit, and Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel came out and took Gordon down.

Kane sent his spot-kick low into the left corner of the net to give England a 3-1 lead. It was Kane's 13th World Cup goal, and has him one goal off Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in race for the Golden Boot.

A short time later, Kane was penalised for kicking Gutierrez's leg, and Mexico were awarded a penalty. Jimenez took it, giving Mexico hope.

England stuck 10 men behind the ball, with substitutes Djed Spence, John Stones and Dan Burn all coming up with timely interventions and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford standing tall to deny Mexico an equaliser.

"It was unreal. A lot of emotions, a lot of positives. We showed resilience, showed character," Pickford told BBC Sport.

"It wasn't pretty at times. It just had everything that puts you on the edge of your seat; that's what football's about. It shows our togetherness and it was a special night."

Mexico are out; England are through. The Three Lions lifted the World Cup for the only time on home soil in 1966. They face Norway for a place in the semi-finals on July 11.