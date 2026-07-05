Morocco's brilliance at World Cup 'no longer a surprise'

Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi said he was proud of his team's entry into the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, but said it did not come as a surprise.

Morocco defeated a determined Canada 3-0 in the World Cup last ⁠16 as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice. The Atlas Lions ended the co-hosts' run while advancing to the quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

With victory, Morocco became the first African country to make the World Cup quarter-finals more than once, proving that their 2022 World Cup performance was not a flash in the pan but a sign of things to come.

“We are no longer a surprise,” Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi said.

“Now when people talk about Morocco we are a major contender and it's a great source ​of pride. I think it's only the beginning and I hope we continue to have runs like this.”

The match was not as straightforward as the scoreline suggests. Morocco were ⁠on the back foot for most of the opening period and failed to register an attempt on goal until the 28th minute, while Canada missed a number of good chances.

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“It’s a World Cup match and these ​are difficult ⁠games with teams playing for their lives,” Ouahbi said.

“We reacted very well in the second half in the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive – ​they played a top match. It was no surprise for us but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us. That was the key.”

Meanwhile, playmaker Brahim Diaz is hoping the team's dream run continues. Diaz has been in fine form, providing four assists in five games.

The path ahead, however, will be the toughest one yet – against France in the quarter-finals.

“It’s a dream, for sure, to be experiencing this World Cup, to reach the quarter-finals, to help the team with everything we’re doing and with what I do,” Diaz told Fifa. “But the most important thing is to be in the quarter-finals.”

He also credited Morocco for fighting it out after a challenging first 45 minutes.

“Above all, the mindset [stood out], because the first half wasn’t easy. It was tough,” said Diaz.

“And in the end, that says a lot about the team, about the attitude we have, and turning things around in situations like this is a very good sign for whatever comes our way.”

Meanwhile, Canada coach Jesse ​Marsch said he could not have been prouder of his players.

The co-hosts had created history by earning their first World Cup point, first finals victory and first knockout-stage win. They dominated for long stretches against Morocco but missed a number of chances.

“I'm very proud to be the Canadian ⁠national team coach, and as proud as I am, I'm even more proud of the way our boys played today,” Marsch said.

Among the many factors that went against them was the absence of talisman Alphonso Davies, who missed ⁠the match after suffering a hamstring setback.

Marsch said Canada had shown they belong among the world's elite.

“Before today, if you would have said your team's going to play like that, I would have said, 'okay, there's a good chance we're going to win the match','” Marsch said.

“Thought we totally controlled the number seven team in the world in the first half, total control. There was one team on the pitch. And then we weren't able to make the play.

“Even at the start of the second half, we were the aggressor, we were the ones that looked more likely to score.”