Morocco coach 'satisfied' with Scotland win and says team behind Achraf Hakimi

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi declared himself satisfied with his team's 1-0 win over Scotland that puts them on course to reach the 2026 World Cup knockout round.

The result puts ⁠Morocco level on four points with Brazil at the top of Group C, although Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti has them top on goal difference.

The top two from each group will advance to the Round of 32 as well as the eight best third-placed teams.

Morocco scored the fastest goal of these finals. Brahim Diaz delivered a pass down Morocco's right flank to Ismael Saibari, who weaved through the Scotland defence before unleashing a shot that flew past goalkeeper Angus Gunn after only 71 seconds.

"We're happy because the three points were the priority objective. We controlled the game well and I'm very, very satisfied with the performance," Ouahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui just months before the World Cup, said in his post-match press conference.

"When you play at a World Cup, every match is difficult. That's also the beauty of the World Cup – every opponent poses different problems and different styles."

Morocco play pointless Haiti in their final group match on Wednesday (Thursday, 2am in the UAE) and look a sure thing to reach the last-32.

"We have four points and one match left, but we're not qualified yet. The objective is to qualify," Ouahbi added.

"We're not going to rotate for the sake of rotating. We are not qualified, so the objective is to win the next match and, if possible, finish top of the group."

Morocco became the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals with a historic run at Qatar 2022. Victory over Scotland extended their record-breaking unbeaten streak to 39 games that also includes clinching the Fifa Arab Cup as well as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, in action against Scotland's Andy Robertson EPA Info

Hakimi's court case

One of the stars of Morocco's record run has been defender Achraf Hakimi, widely regarded as the finest right-back in world football. Hakimi captained the Atlas Lions in their win over Scotland as well as their 1-1 draw against Brazil last week.

Hakimi, 27, entered the tournament under a cloud following rape allegations made by a 24-year-old woman in March 2023.

The defender had appealed a February decision by an investigative judge. That ruling followed recommendations from public prosecutors that Hakimi should face trial.

On Friday, just hours before the Scotland match, a French appeals court confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain player will stand trial.

When asked about whether he was concerned he'd have to manage Hakimi, Ouahbi said: "Did you see the game? I suppose you did. Hakimi was extraordinary, so we're very relaxed, he's very relaxed and I believe he played really well.

"He did a good job, why talk about management?" Ouahbi added. "He woke up in the morning, ate like everybody, he was focused, he played with everybody, he wanted to play strongly and that's what he did.

"We're behind him. He's very calm and he played a great match. We're very calm about the situation and, most importantly, he is very calm."

Scotland to push on

After falling behind so early, Scotland, making their first World Cup finals appearance in 28 years, pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half ⁠but never had a shot on target during the match.

Scotland's Scott McTominay went down ​under ⁠a challenge from Neil El Aynaoui ‌in the box during the 80th minute, but no foul was called.

"Towards the end we were pushing for the equaliser. We didn't manage to get there but it was a proud performance, let down by the early goal which was a sucker punch," striker Che Adams told BBC Scotland.

"We reacted well and we were unlucky not to get the goal in the end.

"We just have to believe. We put in a good performance there towards the end. There's confidence there to build on and that's what the boys are thinking about."

Scotland face five-time world champions Brazil on Wednesday (Thursday, 2am in UAE).