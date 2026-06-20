Scotland v Morocco World Cup ratings: Hendry 8, McTominay 7; Brahim Diaz 8, Saibari 8

Ismael Saibari's goal after only two minutes fired Morocco to a 1-0 win over Scotland in Group C of the 2026 World Cup.

The result puts ⁠Morocco even on four points at the top of the ⁠Group, although Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti has them on top on goal difference. .

Scotland are third on three points thanks to last week's win over Haiti and retain a chance of advancing to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

They pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half ⁠but never had a shot on target during the match.

Scotland's Scott McTominay went down ​under ⁠a challenge from Neil El Aynaoui ‌in the box during the 80th minute, but no foul was called.

In the early going, ​Brahim Diaz delivered a pass down Morocco's right flank to Saibari, who found space between two defenders and entered the final third of the pitch unmarked. Saibari drove in the 18-yard box with the ball and lifted a right-footed shot over the right shoulder of Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

It was the fastest goal in the 2026 World Cup and the second goal in two games at the tournament for Saibari.

What they said

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "I thought we picked ourselves up in the first half. Maybe we took 10 minutes to get into the game again [after Morocco's goal] because obviously, when you get a setback, it is really difficult to respond. Weaker teams would have crumbled against that quality of opposition but we dug in, we got ourselves back in the game, and started moving the ball about a little bit better. I'm proud of the players, but obviously we’re all devastated and disappointed that we didn’t get the result we wanted."

Yassine Bounou, Morocco goalkeeper: "I think we played a very good game against a strong opponent, with players with a lot of experience. I think we had a lot of patience and we were able to create chances, although they were in a very, very low block. In the last 10 minutes they pushed a little more and, when we had to step back, we did it well."

Morocco's Ismael Saibari in action with Scotland's Lewis Ferguson and Nathan Patterson. Reuters Info

Scotland ratings

Angus Gunn - 6/10: Scotland got off to a disastrous start, which wasn’t his fault. Top save after 17 minutes to prevent Morocco going two up. Saved well on 51 minutes from a corner.

Nathan Patterson - 7/10: Right-back was up against it with El Khannouss and Mazraoui pushing onto him. Improved, like his team, in the second half.

Grant Hanley - 7/10: Right of the central defensive two and the Hibernian man got it wrong by stepping out to play offside … only to leave Saibari onside to score. Otherwise played well.

Jack Hendry - 8/10: Left of the central defensive pair and did well against a dangerous Moroccan break on 50 minutes, then stood his ground against Diaz. Booked.

Andy Robertson - 6/10: Left-back delivered an excellent ball towards McGinn at the end of a first half where Scotland didn’t lay a glove on Morocco. Booked.

Ryan Christie - 7/10: Holding midfielder was neat on the ball and shot over on 63 minutes after an encouraging passage of play. Much better in the second half.

John McGinn - 7/10: Captain of a nervous team who started poorly, but he came to life at the end of the first half with a smart run towards a Robertson cross. Appealed for a 48th-minute penalty, but it wasn’t given. Great cross on 86 minutes towards McTominay.

Lewis Ferguson - 7/10: Excellent free-kick after 41 minutes came during Scotland’s only positive spell at the end of the first half. Did well to take the ball from Hakimi on 55 minutes.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10: Two shots saved at the end of a poor first half for Scotland.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, centre, reacts after a missed shot on goal. EPA Info

Scott McTominay - 7/10: A key player for Scotland, yet initially almost anonymous in a deeper role than he plays for Napoli. Tripped by El Khannous before a Morocco attack. More advanced in second half and set up Christie on 63, appealed – with justification – for a penalty on 81 minutes. Then shot into side netting late on.

Che Adams - 6/10: A lonely soul as Scotland became only the second team in the World Cup not to have a shot in the first half.

Substitutes

Ben Gannon-Doak (on for Tierney on 59') - 7/10: Fouled Hakimi within a minute of his introduction, then got away from Mazraoui to cross on 87 minutes.

Lyndon Dykes (on for Adams on 71') - 6/10: Header wide from an 85th-minute corner.

Kenny McLean (on for Christie on 71') - 7/10: Brought energy to Scotland's attack.

Ross Stewart (on for McGinn on 89'). N/A.

Morocco ratings

Yassine Bounou - 6/10: Another clean sheet for a team who’ve lost one of their past 50 matches. Tested far more in the second half.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10: Started at left back and had a solid match.

Chadi Riad - 8/10: Left central defender and comfortable as Scotland couldn’t get behind them for the first hour.

Issa Diop - 7/10: First player to be booked after 23 minutes, but untroubled.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10: Probably the world’s best right-back, Morocco’s captain found space as he played in an advanced role that made his team a 3-4-3 in formation.

Neil El Aynaoui - 7/10: Roma midfielder carried the ball forward and outclassed his Scotland counterparts.

Ayyoub Bouaddi - 6/10: Superb defensive midfielder is still only 18 and on the wanted list of many top sides.

Azzedine Ounahi - 7/10: Strong attacking midfielder helped Morocco dominate. Shot over after 30 minutes.

Scotland's John McGinn, left, in action with Morocco's Brahim Diaz. Reuters Info

Brahim Diaz - 8/10: Real Madrid forward was a danger on the right, with impressive movement and combinations with Saibari. Quick footed

Ismael Saibari - 8/10: Led the line and put Morocco ahead with the quickest goal of the World Cup so far after just 71 seconds with a top finish. Struck the crossbar on 50 minutes.

Bilal El Khannouss - 7/10: Another threat who looked a level above anything Scotland had. Missed a big chance on 35 minutes, hitting a shot over.

Substitutes

Chemsdine Talbi (on for El Khannouss on 84'). N/A

Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab (on for Brahim Diaz on 84'). N/A

Soufiane Rahimi (on for Saibari on 84'). N/A