World Cup 2026 quiz: Messi and Cape Verde shine but how much do you remember from opening week?

The opening week of the 2026 World Cup is done and it has been an exhilarating tournament so far.

There has been no dearth of action as Arab teams like Qatar, Morocco and Egypt gave good accounts of themselves, while Lionel Messi picked up where he left off in 2022, netting a hat-trick against Algeria.

There were incredible tales elsewhere as the unheralded Cape Verde held one of the favourites Spain to a goalless draw, while Iran played out an entertaining draw with New Zealand despite their travel troubles.

So, how well did you follow the action in what has been a hectic start to the 48-team tournament? Take the quiz below and find out.