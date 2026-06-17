Lionel Messi: Every World Cup match for me now is a bonus

Lionel Messi said every experience for him now was a "bonus" after kickstarting Argentina's World Cup title defence with a hat-trick in their opening game against Algeria.

Messi captained Argentina to a third World Cup triumph at Qatar 2022 and was at his mesmerising best in Kansas City, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his storied career as La Albiceleste ran out 3-0 winners in their Group J opener on Wednesday.

It took Messi level with Germany striker Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals. The Inter Miami forward will have at least two more games – against Austria and Jordan next week – to move out on his own as the tournament's greatest goalscorer, although France's Kylian Mbappe, now on 14 goals after a brace against Senegal, is also in pursuit.

As well as winning his 200th cap for Argentina, Messi extended his record to 27 appearances at a global finals. For a player who has won everything at club and international level, Messi said he was determined to enjoy every moment of his sixth, and almost certainly his last, World Cup.

Lionel Messi across his six World Cups, beginning with Germany in 2006 up to 2026 in the 48-team tournament across the US, Canada and Mexico. Info

"Everything I’m experiencing now is a bonus," Messi said. "I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve all my dreams – or even more than I ever dreamed of achieving – both professionally and personally.

"Now I’m just enjoying this, being part of a wonderful group, feeling good and being able to enjoy it out on the pitch. This is far more than I could ever have imagined when I was a kid."

Messi also had a goal chalked off for offside early in the match. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said he did not have the vocabulary to describe Messi's talent.

"For 20 years, he's had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play," Scaloni, who guided the team to World Cup glory four years ago, told Fifa.com.

"We're going to take it one game at a time. The team is happy; we gave playing time to a lot of players. Hopefully we can win the next one so everyone can be in the third group game."

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Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane was at fault for at least two of the goals, allowing Messi's first to pass him into the top corner despite getting two hands to the ball, while a costly spill in the second half allowed Messi to steal a second.

Algeria captain Aissa Mandi said: “What made the difference is that they have a player who is ruthless; almost every chance he gets ends up in the back of the net.

“He might be the best player of all time. His efficiency is formidable; we knew that. We tried to shut him down as much as possible, but it didn’t work – he was too good for us there.”

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