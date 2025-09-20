Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former French national team captain Zinedine, has changed his allegiance to Algeria. AFP
Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former French national team captain Zinedine, has changed his allegiance to Algeria. AFP
Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former French national team captain Zinedine, has changed his allegiance to Algeria. AFP
Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former French national team captain Zinedine, has changed his allegiance to Algeria. AFP

Sport

Football

'New Desert Warrior' - Algeria welcomes Zinedine Zidane's son Luca after switching international allegiance

Goalkeeper, who played for France at junior level, in line to feature in 2026 World Cup for North African team who are close to qualification

The National

September 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

France’s World Cup-winning star Zinedine Zidane's son Luca has switched international allegiance to Algeria. The goalkeeper is now in line to follow in his father’s footsteps and play at the World Cup.

Luca’s switch after playing for France at junior level was approved by world governing body Fifa on Friday and announced on their Change of Association Platform.

Luca plays for Spanish second-division side Granada and his decision is an indication the Algerians are seeking to add more options to their goalkeeping department.

Algeria have used four keepers over the last year with Alexis Guendouz of Mouloudia Alger the first choice. Oussama Benbot, who is also home-based; Anthony Mandrea, who competes in the French third division, and Alexandre Oukidja, who plays in the Serbian league, have also made appearances.

Luca, 27, is the second of four brothers, all of whom came through the Real Madrid academy.

"Fifa officially granted goalkeeper Luca Zinedine Zidane authorisation to represent the Algerian national team," the Algerian federation said in a statement.

Since Luca never made the step up to the French national team, he remained eligible to play for Algeria, the country of his paternal grandparents.

He played two matches for Real Madrid and also has La Liga experience at Rayo Vallecano but over the past four seasons competed in the Spanish second division at Eibar and now Granada.

Luca won caps for France at several junior levels, including Under-20, necessitating a formal change of allegiance to be available for Algeria.

Although his father Zinedine was born in Marseille, his family was originally from a small village in Bejaia, some 250km east of Algiers.

Algeria are expected to secure a place at the 2026 finals in North America in their qualifier against Somalia next month.

The North Africans have also qualified for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, set to begin on December 21 in Morocco.

They are also leading their World Cup qualifying Group G with 19 points, needing either a win against Somalia or draw with Uganda next month to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Algerian football team' welcomed the move.

"Luca Zinedine Zidane. New #DesertWarrior. Welcome," it posted on X.

Zinedine is one of the greatest players of all time. He won the World Cup with France in 1998, starring in their home success. He also won won several trophies as player, including a La Liga title and the Uefa Champions League.

He has a stellar record as coach as well. He took Real Madrid to unprecedented success, winning the Uefa Champions League three times in a row. As manager, he also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup twice each, as well as the La Liga title and Supercopa.

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
E-cigarettes report
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Palestine and Israel
Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here
While you're here
Transgender report
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

if you go

The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner.

The trip 

Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Plastic tipping points
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
While you're here
School uniforms report
More from Firas Maksad
Whiile you're here
'Shakuntala Devi'

Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra

Director: Anu Menon

Rating: Three out of five stars

UAE currency
More from Neighbourhood Watch
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More on this story
World Mental Health Day
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tomorrow 2021
Cheeseburger%20ingredients
%3Cp%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20burger%20%C2%A30.44%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20bun%20%C2%A30.17%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20cheese%20slice%20%C2%A30.04%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20Gherkins%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20ketchup%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%20%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20mustard%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20onions%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETotal%2068p%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECredit%3A%20Meal%20Delivery%20Experts%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

Recommended
David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

While you're here
The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800

 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder 

Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm

 Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm

 Transmission: Eight-speed CVT

 Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League final:

Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool
Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine
When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: Match on BeIN Sports

World Mental Health Day
More from this package
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Comment on Coronavirus
While you're here
Updated: September 20, 2025, 11:18 AM`
FifaWorld CupReal MadridAlgeria