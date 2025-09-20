'New Desert Warrior' - Algeria welcomes Zinedine Zidane's son Luca after switching international allegiance

France’s World Cup-winning star Zinedine Zidane's son Luca has switched international allegiance to Algeria. The goalkeeper is now in line to follow in his father’s footsteps and play at the World Cup.

Luca’s switch after playing for France at junior level was approved by world governing body Fifa on Friday and announced on their Change of Association Platform.

Luca plays for Spanish second-division side Granada and his decision is an indication the Algerians are seeking to add more options to their goalkeeping department.

Algeria have used four keepers over the last year with Alexis Guendouz of Mouloudia Alger the first choice. Oussama Benbot, who is also home-based; Anthony Mandrea, who competes in the French third division, and Alexandre Oukidja, who plays in the Serbian league, have also made appearances.

Luca, 27, is the second of four brothers, all of whom came through the Real Madrid academy.

"Fifa officially granted goalkeeper Luca Zinedine Zidane authorisation to represent the Algerian national team," the Algerian federation said in a statement.

Since Luca never made the step up to the French national team, he remained eligible to play for Algeria, the country of his paternal grandparents.

He played two matches for Real Madrid and also has La Liga experience at Rayo Vallecano but over the past four seasons competed in the Spanish second division at Eibar and now Granada.

Luca won caps for France at several junior levels, including Under-20, necessitating a formal change of allegiance to be available for Algeria.

Although his father Zinedine was born in Marseille, his family was originally from a small village in Bejaia, some 250km east of Algiers.

Algeria are expected to secure a place at the 2026 finals in North America in their qualifier against Somalia next month.

The North Africans have also qualified for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, set to begin on December 21 in Morocco.

They are also leading their World Cup qualifying Group G with 19 points, needing either a win against Somalia or draw with Uganda next month to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Algerian football team' welcomed the move.

"Luca Zinedine Zidane. New #DesertWarrior. Welcome," it posted on X.

Zinedine is one of the greatest players of all time. He won the World Cup with France in 1998, starring in their home success. He also won won several trophies as player, including a La Liga title and the Uefa Champions League.

He has a stellar record as coach as well. He took Real Madrid to unprecedented success, winning the Uefa Champions League three times in a row. As manager, he also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup twice each, as well as the La Liga title and Supercopa.

