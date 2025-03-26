Which teams have qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup?

After a hectic week of qualifying matches all over the world, we now know the identity of seven of the participants at the first ever expanded 48-team Fifa World Cup to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026. Included in that seven are the <b>three host nations</b> – three sides who experienced contrasting fortunes as the Concacaf Nations League came to a conclusion this week. Mexico claimed the title with a 1-0 win over Panama in the final on Monday night having also beaten the Canadians – coached by former Leeds manager Jesse March – in the semi-finals. The US were beaten 1-0 by Panama in their last-four clash, heaping pressure on former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has so far struggled to win over fans of the USMNT. All three will of course hope to be in top form by the time the tournament kicks off on home soil in summer 2026. Asia will have eight direct berths and one in the inter-confederation play-offs. Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the play-offs. North and Central America plus the Caribbean get three direct berths and another two spots in the inter-confederation play-offs. South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the play-offs. Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot at the World Cup. Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the tournament. Of the six teams who compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in March 2026, two will progress to the main event. So far, both <b>Iran </b>and <b>Japan </b>have booked their spots at the finals. In Group A, Iran secured their place after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Uzbekistan in Tehran on Tuesday, handing organisers a likely diplomatic headache. Iran will head to North America with relations strained as US President Donald Trump takes a hard line over opening new nuclear talks with Tehran and the continuing war in Yemen. The Group A leaders were made to work hard at the Azadi Stadium by Uzbekistan, with Mehdi Taremi scoring seven minutes from time – his second of the match – to seal the point. Iran will be appearing at a fourth successive World Cup and seventh in all. “We have to thank the fans who filled the stadium today, and thank God they did not leave empty-handed,” said Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh. A win would have booked Uzbekistan a first ever trip to the World Cup, but they are still firmly in the driving seat to qualify ahead of the UAE in AFC Group A. The UAE climbed to four points behind Uzbekistan following their 2-1 victory in injury time against North Korea in Riyadh, with Qatar three points further back after their 3-1 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. The top two go straight to the World Cup, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups entering a further round of qualifying. The result wasn't enough for UAE head coach Paulo Bento, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/26/uae-sack-head-coach-paulo-bento-with-world-cup-qualification-hopes-in-the-balance/" target="_blank">who was sacked</a> on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, in Group B, Son Heung-min's South Korea remain top and favourites to progress, but they put in another toothless performance as they were held at home for the second match in a row – this time 1-1 by Jordan. Iraq could have gained ground but conceded late twice to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/26/palestine-stun-iraq-to-remain-in-world-cup-qualification-race/" target="_blank">lose 2-1 to Palestine in Amman</a>. Palestine equalised two minutes from time before grabbing a winner in the 97th minute, for their first victory of the third round. Iraq stay third and one point behind second-placed Jordan, who are three off the summit. Leaders South Korea face a tricky trip to Basra in June before a final home clash against Kuwait. Oman are fourth on 10 points following their 1-0 win against Kuwait in Ardhiyah, with Palestine fifth and Kuwait rooted to the bottom. Elsewhere, Japan had long since sealed their place in the finals as runaway Group C leaders before action resumed this week. Behind them, Australia beat China 2-0 to boost their chances of automatic qualification, but Saudi Arabia stayed in touch with a goalless draw in Japan. Australia's victory, courtesy of first-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Nishan Velupillay, left the Socceroos second in Group C on 13 points with two to play, three points ahead of Saudi Arabia with a much better goal difference. Australia host Japan and travel to Saudi Arabia for their final qualifiers in June, leaving the race for the second direct qualification place on a knife edge. Two goals in the first 12 minutes helped propel <b>Argentina</b> to a dominant 4-1 victory over Brazil in their World Cup qualifying clash in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Having secured their spot in next year’s tournament before kick-off as a result of Bolivia’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay, a Lionel Messi-less Argentina were in control from the opening whistle. Poor defending allowed striker Julian Alvarez to get Argentina on the board in the fourth minute and some slick passing enabled Enzo Fernandez to double the lead eight minutes later. Brazil pulled one back in the 26th minute via Matheus Cunha, but a third Argentina goal through Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister just before half-time halted any momentum for the visitors. Brazil’s struggles continued in the second half as Giuliano Simeone picked up Argentina’s fourth goal in the 71st minute. The result marked Brazil’s worst defeat in South American World Cup qualifying. Brazil sit in fourth place in the standings with the top six clinching an automatic spot. Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot at the World Cup, and <b>New Zealand</b> clinched that with a 3-0 win over New Caledonia in Auckland. New Caledonia now go into the Inter-Continental playoffs. The continent is yet to have any confirmed participants but several sides moved closer this week. South Africa beat Benin 2-0 on Tuesday to lead their group by five points, but the advantage could be reduced for fielding an ineligible player. In another Group C match, Tawanda Chirewa equalised in added-time to earn Zimbabwe a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Uyo after star forward Victor Osimhen had struck on 74 minutes. This result was unexpected as Osimhen bagged a brace last week in an impressive Nigerian victory in Rwanda while Zimbabwe drew with Benin to remain winless. Rwanda and Lesotho drew 1-1 in Kigali, where Jojea Kwizera put the home team ahead just before the hour mark and Lehlohonolo Fothoane levelled in the closing stages. There was an upset in Group D as surprise leaders Cape Verde won 2-1 away to previously unbeaten Angola with Verona forward Dailon Livramento scoring twice. Cameroon stayed hot on the heels of Cape Verde, one point behind, after a 3-1 win over Libya in Yaounde with captain Vincent Aboubakar scoring twice. Morocco, shock <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/10/morocco-become-super-heroes-with-world-cup-quarter-final-victory-over-portugal/" target="_blank">2022 World Cup semi-finalists </a>in Qatar, need four points from three matches to be sure of qualifying after a routine 2-0 Group E win over Tanzania in Oujda. Nayef Aguerd broke the deadlock after 51 minutes and Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz converted a penalty seven minutes later. Egypt stretched their Group A lead to five points over Burkina Faso by defeating Sierra Leone 1-0 in Cairo through a Zizo goal just before half-time. Sudan conceded in the 99th minute against South Sudan in a 1-1 Group B draw. The dropped points proved costly as Sudan slipped to third behind DR Congo and Senegal. Only the winners of nine groups will gain an automatic spot, with the four best group runners-up then drawn into playoffs to determine the CAF representative at the Inter-Continental play-offs.