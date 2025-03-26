Palestine stun Iraq to remain in World Cup qualification race

Palestine completed a stunning comeback to register a famous win over Iraq in their 2026 World Cup qualifier and keep their faint hopes of qualification alive. Iraq seemed well on their way to victory in the 34th minute when Aymen Hussein’s header from Ibrahim Bayesh’s cross put the team ahead at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan on Tuesday night. However, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/01/24/palestines-football-team-brings-90-minutes-of-hope-and-glory-to-war-ravaged-gaza/" target="_blank">Palestine </a>stayed in the game for the next hour and found a way through twice in the closing stages of a pulsating match. Talismanic striker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/05/i-feel-so-much-for-palestine-wessam-abou-ali-desperate-to-help-adopted-national-team/" target="_blank">Wessam Abou Ali </a>headed home the leveller with two minutes of normal time remaining, pulling Palestine back into the contest. Then, Ameed Mahajneh completed the comeback as he headed in a corner from Adam Kaied seven minutes into injury time. It was an emotional moment for Abou Ali who had to wait a long time to represent the country of his origin. He had already represented Denmark – where his parents moved before his birth – at various youth levels internationally and had to wait to register a change of national associations with Fifa. “It’s a gift to have this Palestine passport,” he had told ‘Are You Sirius?’ podcast last year. “I love Denmark, which has given so much to me and family, but I feel so much for Palestine, my family there means so much to me. It would be so nice to give them some happiness and success.” Victory on Tuesday was also Palestine’s first at this advanced stage of the Asian qualifiers. The result has spiced up Group B, where Palestine are in fifth on six points, one ahead of Kuwait. South Korea lead the group on 16 points, three ahead of Jordan with third-placed Iraq a further point behind. The top two teams from the group go straight to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/02/16/fifa-world-cup-2026-venues-capacity-schedule-usa-mexico-canada/" target="_blank">2026 World Cup</a>, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups enter a further round of qualifying, which means Palestine are still in with a chance. The win, understandably, means a lot to the Palestinian team and fans. Earlier this month, Sweden-born Palestinian international midfielder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/19/moustafa-zeidan-playing-for-palestine-was-the-proudest-moment-of-my-life/" target="_blank">Moustafa Zeidan</a> told <i>The National </i>how important it was for the team to perform. “It's an amazing feeling to be part of writing history for the country,” Zeidan said. “We know how much it means for us but also to the people of Palestine. This is one of the ways you can make everyone proud.”